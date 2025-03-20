Skip to content
Former CBA chair Jo Sidhu disbarred over sexual misconduct

The Bar Tribunals and Adjudication Service (BTAS) panel found three charges of professional misconduct against Sidhu.

Jo Sidhu Disbarred: Former CBA Chair Faces Misconduct Ruling
In 2022, as chair of the Criminal Bar Association, Jo Sidhu led strikes over legal aid rates, which resulted in the suspension of court proceedings in England and Wales. (Photo: Getty Images)
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 20, 2025
JO SIDHU KC, former chair of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), has been disbarred following a disciplinary case involving sexual misconduct towards a young aspiring lawyer.

The Bar Tribunals and Adjudication Service (BTAS) panel found three charges of professional misconduct against Sidhu, concluding that he invited a woman in her 20s—referred to as Person 2—to stay in his hotel bed during a mini-pupillage in 2018, reported The Guardian.

The panel determined that the invitation was of a sexual nature and involved physical contact, including sexual touching, either over or under clothing.

At a sanctions hearing on Wednesday, the BTAS panel, chaired by Janet Waddicor, ruled by majority that Sidhu should be disbarred.

Two of the three charges led to disbarment, while no separate penalty was applied for the third charge, which overlapped with one of the others.

Waddicor stated that Sidhu breached a position of trust and authority, highlighting the disparity between him, a senior barrister, and Person 2, who had no prior experience at the bar. She said the incident caused anxiety and affected the victim’s well-being.

Fiona Horlick KC, representing the Bar Standards Board, argued that Sidhu’s misconduct warranted disbarment, citing abuse of power and lack of remorse, The Guardian reported.

Alisdair Williamson KC, representing Sidhu, requested a lesser sanction, stating there was no repeated misconduct and that Sidhu had sought psychotherapy.

Sidhu, a key figure in the 2022 legal aid strike, has 21 days to appeal the ruling.

