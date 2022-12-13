Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 13, 2022
JK Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence

J.K. Rowling (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

“Harry Potter” author J. K. Rowling on Monday launched an organisation for women who have been victims of sexual violence.

Beira’s Place is billed as a free support and advocacy service run by women for women in Edinburgh and the surrounding area who have experienced abuse.

Rowling, who lives in the Scottish capital and is helping to fund the centre, has spoken in the past of being a survivor of domestic violence.

But the launch comes as debate rages in the UK about recognition of gender identity, which has seen Rowling the target of militant transgender rights supporters.

In 2020, she was accused of transphobia for mocking the phrase “people who menstruate”, in a row that escalated into death threats.

The new centre comes as the devolved Scottish government in Edinburgh has put forward proposals to simplify the process for anyone who wants to change their gender.

Rowling has criticised the reforms of the Gender Recognition Act. Others opposed to the move are on the board of Beira’s Place, the BBC reported.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

