Jennifer Lopez handles wardrobe malfunction like a pro during Warsaw concert, jokes ‘I’m in my underwear’

The wardrobe mishap happened moments after fans sang Happy Birthday to the singer, who turned 56 the previous day.

Jennifer Lopez laughs off on-stage mishap at Warsaw concert

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 28, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity.
Highlights:

  • Jennifer Lopez’s skirt slipped off mid-performance in Warsaw during her Up All Night tour on 25 July.
  • The 56-year-old laughed off the mishap and joked, “I’m here in my underwear,” before tossing the skirt into the crowd.
  • The moment went viral, with fans split between calling it empowering and speculating whether it was staged.
  • The concert coincided with Lopez’s 56th birthday, celebrated with a surprise Happy Birthday from her crew and audience.

Jennifer Lopez turned an unexpected wardrobe slip into a moment of humour and poise during her concert in Warsaw, Poland, on 25 July. The pop icon, currently touring Europe with her Up All Night tour, was caught off guard when her glittery skirt fell to the floor mid-show. Instead of panicking, the 56-year-old singer addressed the crowd with a cheeky grin, declaring, “I’m here in my underwear!”

  Jennifer Lopez continues performance confidently after skirt falls offInstagram Screengrab/jlosgolden


What happened at Jennifer Lopez’s Warsaw concert?

During the performance at the PGE Narodowy Stadium, Lopez was sporting a green bralette and rhinestone fringe skirt. Just as she emerged on stage following a quick costume change, the skirt slipped off unexpectedly, exposing her high-waisted underwear and sheer tights.

Rather than letting the incident interrupt the show, Lopez stayed in character, laughing it off. “I’m glad they reinforced that costume,” she joked. “And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”

A backup dancer rushed in to try and reattach the skirt but couldn’t manage it. That’s when Lopez decided to own the moment. She picked up the skirt and tossed it into the audience. “You can keep it,” she told a lucky fan. “I don’t want it back.”

 

Was the wardrobe malfunction staged?

The viral moment has sparked mixed reactions online. While many praised Lopez for her confidence, others questioned the authenticity of the mishap. On X, one user wrote, “Staged but well done,” while another commented, “Her look said it wasn’t by accident.” Regardless of the intent, fans agreed Lopez handled it with composure.

 

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 56th birthday on stage

The concert wasn’t just another tour stop; it also doubled as Lopez’s birthday celebration. The singer turned 56 the day before, and her dancers and the audience surprised her by singing Happy Birthday just moments before the mishap occurred.

Lopez later shared a video of the moment on her official YouTube channel, expressing her gratitude. “To be here in beautiful Warsaw on my birthday, surrounded by my crew, my dancers, my fans, this is freedom, this is love,” she said on stage. She also used the opportunity to share advice with her fans: “Do what you love, with the people you love. That’s the secret. That’s what I’ve learned.”

What’s next for Jennifer Lopez?

The Up All Night tour continues across Europe, with Lopez performing a mix of her biggest hits like Let’s Get Loud, On the Floor, and Love Don’t Cost a Thing, along with new releases including Wreckage of You and Up All Night.

Some fans have speculated that the lyrics in these new songs allude to her recent divorce from Ben Affleck. The couple, who married in 2022 after rekindling their 2000s romance, quietly parted ways earlier this year.


Despite personal setbacks, Lopez is commanding the stage with renewed energy. Her tour is set to wrap up in Sardinia, Italy, on 12 August.

