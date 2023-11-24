Jemima Khan wishes son on the launch of his marketing platform

Jemima Khan with his son Kasim Khan

By: Mohnish Singh

British screenwriter and producer Jemima Khan is one proud mother as his son Kasim Khan has announced the launch of his own marketing platform.

The young businessman, born to Jemima and well-known Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, has officially unveiled his venture, Mifu Marketing, along with the launch of the company’s marketing app, Mifu.

Jemima took to the micro-blogging site X to congratulate his son on the successful launch of his company and the app.

“So proud of my boy Kasim Khan for the launch of his MIFU app & platform @MifuMarketing connecting influencers with brands. 🕺🏻🎉,” she wrote.

So proud of my boy Kasim Khan for the launch of his MIFU app & platform @MifuMarketing connecting influencers with brands. 🕺🏻🎉 pic.twitter.com/gv0LciwkTC — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 23, 2023

With Mifu Marketing, Kasim aims to facilitate connections between influencers and brands through the innovative Mifu app.

Meanwhile, Kasim’s father Imran Khan is currently incarcerated on corruption allegations made by the sitting government.

Jemima, on the other hand, was last in the news for her film What’s Love Got To Do With It? Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film starred Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, and Jeff Mirza in pivotal roles.

