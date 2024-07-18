  • Thursday, July 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

JD Vance says South Asian immigrants enriched America

“I am married to the daughter of South Asian immigrants to this country, incredible people, people who genuinely have enriched the country in so many ways,” Vance, 39.

He praised his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, during his acceptance speech for the Republican Party’s nomination for vice president. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Republican US vice-presidential nominee Senator JD Vance on Wednesday highlighted the contributions of South Asian immigrants to America.

He praised his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, during his acceptance speech for the Republican Party’s nomination for vice president in the upcoming November 5 presidential election.

“I am married to the daughter of South Asian immigrants to this country, incredible people, people who genuinely have enriched the country in so many ways,” Vance, 39, said in his speech on the third day of the 4-day Republican National Convention.

“And of course, I’m biased, because I love my wife, but I believe that it’s true. When I proposed to my wife, we were in law school, and I said, Honey, I come with USD 120,000 worth of law school debt and a cemetery plot on a mountainside in eastern Kentucky,” he said.

Vance said he met his wife Usha at Yale University.

“Tonight I’m joined by my beautiful wife, Usha, an incredible lawyer and a better mom,” he said.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Usha grew up in a San Diego suburb. She is a graduate of Yale Law School and a civil litigation attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP.

She has clerked for Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh while he was a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

The Vances were married in 2014 in Kentucky. They have three children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter named Mirabel.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Stories
UK

Researchers discover cost-effective antidote for cobra venom
News

US cop who said Indian student killed had ‘limited value’ fired
US

Vance likes vegetarian diet and can cook Indian food, reveals Usha
News

Covid inquiry to release first report on ‘preparedness’
News

Bangladesh schools, universities closed after six students killed in protests
News

Indian captain and crew honoured for ‘exceptional bravery’ in Red Sea rescue
UK

Government plans to remove 92 peers from House of Lords
UK

Asian widow says racist campaign left her ‘mentally unwell’
News

Girl, 9, shot in Hackney may never ‘speak or move properly again’
News

King Charles unveils Labour government’s plans in his speech
UK

NCA dismantles London crime group for laundering millions in drugs cash
News

Priti Patel to enter Tory leadership race
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Vances JD Vance says South Asian immigrants enriched America
Researchers discover cost-effective antidote for cobra venom
Jaahnavi Kandula US cop who said Indian student killed had ‘limited value’…
People commuting on London bridge Pay growth at slowest pace in two years
Vance likes vegetarian diet and can cook Indian food, reveals…
Sayli Salunkhe: Be good and the world will be good…