Jay-Z, Diddy accused of raping 13-year-old in updated civil suit

The lawsuit alleges that Carter and Combs assaulted the minor at an afterparty following the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2000.

Rappers Sean Combs and Jay Z attend the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

MUSICIAN and producer Jay-Z has been accused in a lawsuit filed on Sunday of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside hip-hop star Sean Combs in 2000, according to court documents. The updated complaint is part of a civil case against Combs, and Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, has denied the allegations.

The lawsuit alleges that Carter and Combs assaulted the minor at an afterparty following the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2000. “Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor. Many others were present at the afterparty, but did nothing to stop the assault,” the complaint reads.

The document adds, “Carter has been with Combs during many such instances described herein. Both perpetrators must face justice.” Jay-Z had initially been identified as “Celebrity A” in the complaint. The updated filing accuses him of filing a “frivolous” countersuit. The plaintiff is not named in the lawsuit.

In response, Jay-Z issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, through his label Roc Nation, strongly denying the allegations and accusing the lawyer behind the suit, Tony Buzbee, of blackmail. “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are,” the statement said.

He continued, “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the plaintiff, told AFP, “The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court.”

Separately, Combs, known as “Diddy,” faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Federal prosecutors allege that he sexually abused women and forced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His criminal trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

Combs has also faced a massive wave of suits promised by lawyers including Texas attorney Buzbee, who said in October that more than 100 alleged victims were planning legal action against him.

(With inputs from AFP)