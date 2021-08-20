Website Logo
  Friday, August 20, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,589
Total Cases 32,358,829
Today's Fatalities 540
Today's Cases 36,571
Javid hopeful of experts go ahead for UK’s booster shots rollout

British health secretary Sajid Javid. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE mass rollout of Covid-19 booster vaccines in Britain to residents over 50 this autumn could be shelved, with government scientists considering limiting third doses only to the most vulnerable, The Telegraph reported on Thursday (19).

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) had drawn up plans to roll out a booster programme from September, based on interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the newspaper report also said.

However, sources close to the committee told The Telegraph there is limited evidence to support such an approach and a “far more restricted” group, focused on those most in need, may be targeted.

“Any booster programme will be based on the final advice of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. Until we receive the independent JCVI advice, no decisions can be made on wider requirements for those who receive booster jabs”, a government spokesman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Oxford vaccine chief Andrew Pollard said earlier this month that booster shots for Covid-19 vaccines were not currently needed by Britain and the doses should be given to other countries. He also added that decisions on whether to give boosters “should be scientifically driven”.

Britain had been planning for a Covid-19 vaccine booster programme, and health secretary Sajid Javid said he expected the programme to begin in early September, pending final advice from officials.

“I couldn’t tell you exactly when because before we start it… we need to get the final advice from our group of experts, our independent scientific and medical advisers, the JCVI, and so we’re waiting for their final opinion,” Javid was quoted as saying.

He added: “I don’t want to prejudge what they’re going to say but, based on their interim advice, I think we can be confident that we will start a booster scheme next month.”

A total of 47.41 million people in the country had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus through August 17 and 40.99 million people had received a second dose.

