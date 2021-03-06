Javed Akhtar confirms that he told Rakhi Sawant about writing a script on her life

Trending Now

Javed Akhtar ((Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images), Rakhi Sawant (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Javed Akhtar ((Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images), Rakhi Sawant (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Rakhi Sawant is the queen of controversies. From her love affairs to her wedding to her stint in Bigg Boss, she makes it to the headlines quite easily.

A couple of days ago, in an interview with India TV, Rakhi claimed that Javed Akhtar had told her that he wants to write a biopic on her.

Rakhi had stated, “I got a call from Javed Akhtar Ji, before Covid, about a year old. He said that he wanted to write my biopic and had asked to meet him. But after that day, I did not get to meet him. They want a biopic to be made on me, but my biopic will be very controversial and I do not know whether the people of the country would like to see it or not?”



When asked who could play her role on the big screen, Rakhi said, “I don’t know if they will cast me or cast Alia, or Priyanka Chopra. I love myself but if I don’t do it, then Alia can do or any best actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan can do as all are number one actresses and are my favourites.”

Well, most of Rakhi’s claims turn out to be false. But this one has turned out to be true. While talking to the entertainment portal Spotboye, Javed Akhtar confirmed that he had told Rakhi about writing a biopic on her.

He said, “No, she is right. I think some four or five years back we were on the same flight and she told me about her childhood and I did tell her that someday I would like to write a script based on her life.”



It will surely be interesting to watch a biopic on Rakhi Sawant.













