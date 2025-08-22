Jaswinder Bhalla death leaves ‘Carry On Jatta’ 4 in limbo as Punjabi cinema mourns loss of comedy legend

Highlights:

Veteran Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla died at 65 in Mohali.

He was admitted to Fortis Hospital following a brain haemorrhage.

Bhalla was celebrated for Chhankata and hit films like Carry On Jatta and Jatt & Juliet.

Tributes poured in from political leaders, actors, and fans worldwide.

Renowned Punjabi comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla has died at the age of 65 after suffering a brain haemorrhage in Mohali. Known for his satirical brilliance in Chhankata and iconic roles in Carry On Jatta and Jatt & Juliet, Bhalla’s death marks a significant loss to Punjabi cinema. He passed away on Friday morning at Fortis Hospital, where he had been admitted two days earlier. His last rites will take place in Mohali on Saturday.

Who was Jaswinder Bhalla and why was he famous?

Jaswinder Bhalla was one of the most loved figures in Punjabi entertainment. Rising to fame in the late 1980s with his satirical audio-visual series Chhankata, he became a household name as Chacha Chatar Singh, a witty villager who commented on politics and social life with humour. The series ran for 27 parts, influencing generations of Punjabis with its mix of comedy and social critique.

On screen, Bhalla created memorable characters in blockbuster comedies such as Carry On Jatta, Jatt & Juliet, and Sardaar Ji. His role as Advocate Dhillon in Carry On Jatta remains one of the most quoted performances in Punjabi cinema, all credit to his sharp one-liners and impeccable comic timing.

How did Jaswinder Bhalla die?

Bhalla was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on 20 August after suffering an acute brain haemorrhage. Doctors placed him on ventilator support, but despite intensive treatment, he passed away at 4:35 am on 22 August.

Fortis Hospital issued a statement confirming the news: “He was in a critical condition on admission and managed on ventilator and cardio supportive drugs for two days. In spite of best clinical care and resuscitative efforts, due to the severity of the illness, he passed away today at 04:35 am.”

Jaswinder Bhalla’s contribution beyond films

Although celebrated as a comedian, Bhalla’s legacy extended beyond the silver screen. He earned a PhD in Agricultural Extension and served as a professor at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, where he worked for over three decades before retiring in 2020.

He combined his academic expertise with creativity, producing audio-visual campaigns that educated farmers on subjects like mushroom cultivation, beekeeping, and sustainable farming, all infused with humour. His unique approach made him not just an entertainer but also a cultural educator.

Bhalla also championed social causes, raising awareness about cleanliness, health, and drug abuse prevention in Punjab. His unique combination of comedy, teaching, and activism made him a rare figure who straddled both entertainment and public service.



Tributes pour in for Jaswinder Bhalla

Tributes to Jaswinder Bhalla have flooded social media and public platforms. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X: “The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian. Chacha Chatar will always reside in our hearts.”

Actor Gippy Grewal, who starred with Bhalla in several films, visited his residence and said: “This is a big loss for Punjabi cinema that cannot be filled. Our bond was very strong. His legacy will live on through his work.”





Other Punjabi stars including Binnu Dhillon and Karamjit Anmol remembered him as not only a colleague but also a mentor and friend. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute, calling Bhalla “a source of joy for millions”.

Bhalla is survived by his wife Parmdeep Bhalla, son and actor Pukhraj Bhalla, and daughter Ashpreet Kaur. His funeral will take place in Mohali on Saturday, where thousands of fans are expected to gather to bid farewell to the comedian who made Punjab laugh for decades.