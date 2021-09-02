Website Logo
  Friday, September 03, 2021
Janmashtami festival held at Bhaktivedanta Manor

Annual Janmashtami festival held at Bhaktivedanta Manor between August 28 and 30.

By: Shubham Ghosh

ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor organised its annual Janmashtami festival between August 28 and 30. The three-day ticketed programme saw around 35,000 visitors but never were there more than 4,500 attendees at a given point of time.

The organisers took full care of the fact that the number of visitors were evenly spread over three days of the festival to mark the birth occasion of Lord Krishna in order to prevent overcrowding. Covid protocols, including social distancing, hand sanitising, checking of temperature, wearing of masks, were strictly observed. The temple management worked closely with the local health authorities and the Hertsmere Council to ensure that a safe event was held.

A little contestant at the annual Janmashtami festival at Bhaktivedanta Manor.

The volunteers who were present at the event were trained and LFT-tested.

Because of the pandemic, the festival this year was a scaled-down affair. The organisers’ main focus was to ensure safety of the attendees.

Traffic management was also put in place in order to avoid congestion.

Temple president Her Grace Visakha Dasi said,“It is so wonderful that so many people were able to experience the atmosphere and spiritual upliftment of visiting Bhaktivedanta Manor. I want to thank the hundreds of volunteers who have made the festival possible by their dedication and service.”

Volunteers serve food to the attendees.

Ambika, a 21-year-old from Brent, who served as a volunteer in the car-parking team, said, “I have not been able to serve at the temple for over a year and now it is so exciting that I could spend time with my friends to volunteer to make this festival safe and successful.”

Eighty-three-year-old Lilaben Patel from Harrow contributed to one of the Manor’s three kitchens by chopping vegetables. She also volunteered to help prepare thousands of plates of free vegetarian food that guests enjoyed over the three days.

Visitors feed a cow at the Bhaktivedanta Manor facility.

Twenty tonnes of vegetables were used during the festival, with volunteers manning stoves around the clock.

Following a brief pause at the beginning of the first lockdown in the UK in March last year, Bhaktivedanta Manor has remained open for private prayers.

Guests perform at the Janmashtami festival.

The temple, which was originally gifted to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness by the late Beatle George Harrison, is located on 77 acres of land outside Watford and hosts the largest Hindu festivals in the UK. It is also one of the most important pilgrimage sites and hosts courses, workshops, civic marriages, worship and other activities.

Eastern Eye

