My playlist with Janisht Joshi

By: Eastern Eye

JANISHT JOSHI delved deep into the complexities of emotional detachment with his newly released single Nahi. The genre-bending rock single is a lyrical exploration and reflection on emotional avoidance, where self-preservation takes priority over vulnerability. It adds to a growing list of great songs from the rising music star, who blends indie rock influences with heartfelt lyricism.

Eastern Eye got the Mumbai-based singer/ songwriter to select 10 songs he loves.

Is This It by The Strokes: The opening song of one of my all-time favourite albums. Is This It from Is This It is so simple and so effortlessly cool. It’s everything I want to be.

Choo Lo by The Local Train: I remember being all of 14 and listening to a bootleg mp3 of this song (sorry) repeatedly, unable to believe that music like that existed in India. (The album) Aalas Ka Pedh made me want to start writing music.

Kismet by Raman Negi: This artist has been a hero of mine since The Local Train days. This first single off his 2024 album Chaltey Purzay never fails to blow my mind. It is a masterclass in song writing.

My Stupid Mouth by John Mayer: The first time I went through (the album) Room For Squares, it felt like John Mayer had written down my whole life. This was the beginning of my unhealthy hero worshipping that even now is too personal to talk about. I owe a lot to this man and his music.

Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye by Mohammed Rafi: Watching, rewatching, living and reliving Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa gave me my obsession for old Hindi film music. I devoured album after album of music from the 1950s to the 70s.

Many films of that period became my favourites just because of how much I loved their albums.

Theera Ulla by AR Rahman: It’s impossible to choose my favourite AR Rahman song, but this one comes close. Another perfect Mani Ratnam- AR Rahman partnership. OK Kanmani has an album that is as perfect as the film is. A modern classic.

Girl From The North Country by Bob Dylan: Simplicity itself from one of the world’s greatest songwriters. There is at least one year of my life that I spent only listening to Bob Dylan’s discography. This folk phase led me to discover some of my other favourite songwriters such as Leonard Cohen and Woody Guthrie, and also some great literature from the Beat Generation.

Territorial P*ssings by Nirvana: This is my favourite song from one of my favourite albums of all time. Nevermind has shaped me in ways that are obvious and inconspicuous at the same time.

Just Like Heaven by The Cure: A reminder of the limitless extent of what rock music can sound like. One of my favourite bands of all time. Every time I have trouble with something, I ask myself, ‘What would Robert Smith do?’

Nahi by Janisht Joshi: I hate all my songs equally, but if I had to pick one at gunpoint, it would be this one. Deeply influenced by non-conforming acts such as Radiohead and Pixies, I released this song on October 25. Do check it out.