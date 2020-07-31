Janhvi Kapoor to topline the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen

Last seen in her debut film Dhadak (2018), Janhvi Kapoor has several high-profile films on her platter, which are currently at various stages of development. She will shortly be seen in Dharma Productions’ much-awaited biographical drama Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie is scheduled for its digital premiere on 12th August on Netflix. It will soon be followed by Maddock Films’ Roohi-Afzana and Dostana 2, a sequel to Dharma Productions’ much-loved comic-caper Dostana (2008).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 5, 2020 at 4:59am PDT

The latest we hear that Janhvi Kapoor has added one more exciting project to her resume. The upcoming is an official remake of super hit Malayalam film Helen (2019) which turned out to be a runaway success at the box-office. The remake will be produced by Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor. It will hit the shooting floor in 2021.

“Janhvi and Boney had announced a film called the Bombay Girl earlier this year. They were supposed to do that film first. But now, Boney has bought the rights to remake the popular Malayalam film Helen in Hindi. Janhvi will play the lead role in the Hindi version and step into the shoes of Anna Ben from the original,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jan 19, 2020 at 11:49pm PST

Boney Kapoor has joined hands with ZEE Studios to co-produce the upcoming remake. “The film will be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor with ZEE Studios. The pre-production work is currently on and the team plans to go on floors sometime in the first quarter of 2021,” the source says in conclusion.