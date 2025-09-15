James Bourne quits McFly tour just hours before launch sparking shock over mystery health battle

Highlights:

James Bourne announces exit from the joint tour just hours before its launch

The Busted star says he is not well enough to perform

McFly and Busted will continue the tour as planned without him

Fellow bandmates and fans send messages of support and encouragement

In an unexpected turn, James Bourne has pulled out of the much-anticipated McFly tour, just hours before the opening show in Birmingham. The Busted star shared that ongoing health issues have forced him to withdraw from the joint run, which was due to see both bands performing their greatest hits on the same stage. His decision comes as a major blow to fans who had been awaiting this collaboration.

James Bourne confirms his exit from the McFly and Busted joint tour hours before opening night Getty Images/Instagram/busted





Why has James Bourne left the McFly tour?

Bourne posted a heartfelt message on social media, revealing that his health had deteriorated in the lead-up to the tour. He said: “The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as I’ve been all year for this tour to begin, I’m really sorry to say that over the last eight days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows.”

He added that he is still undergoing tests to understand his condition fully, and after discussions with his bandmates and management, they decided it was best he stepped away to focus on recovery. Bourne expressed hope that he might return further down the line, saying: “I really hope I can be in a position to come back further down the line. It’s still going to be an amazing show and I will miss being there.”





How are McFly and Busted responding to the news?

The announcement drew quick responses from Bourne’s colleagues in both bands. Harry Judd of McFly said: “Won’t be the same without you dude. Hope you’re back on tour asap.” Fellow McFly member Danny Jones reshared Bourne’s statement with the caption, “Get well soon mate,” while Matt Willis from Busted commented: “Love you brother…”

Despite Bourne’s absence, the rest of the line-up including McFly’s Harry Judd, Dougie Poynter, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, alongside Busted’s Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson, will carry on with the planned performances. The tour aims to mix both bands’ hits and culminate in an onstage “battle” of songs.

Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne of Busted attend a photocall at Royal Albert Hall Getty Images





Where will the McFly and Busted tour travel next?

The tour is set to launch in Birmingham before moving on to some of the UK’s biggest arenas, including The O2 Arena in London, and stops in Cardiff, Sheffield, Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Manchester, Dublin and Belfast. The final show is scheduled to take place at London’s O2 Arena on 1 November.

This isn’t the first time the two pop-rock bands have shared the stage. In 2014, they joined forces as McBusted for a hugely successful tour following guest appearances from Bourne and Willis during McFly’s Royal Albert Hall concerts. Bourne later reunited with Busted in 2015 after a decade-long hiatus, making his sudden absence from this new tour especially poignant for fans.

Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter, Matt Willis of Busted, James Bourne, Tom Fletcher and Harry Judd attend a press conference Getty Images





How have fans reacted to James Bourne’s departure?

Messages of support have poured in across social media since Bourne’s announcement. Many expressed sadness at his absence but urged him to prioritise his wellbeing. Comments included: “Get well soon brother,” and “Wishing you a speedy recovery James.”

Instagram Comments under the post Instagram/jamesfutureboybourne





While disappointed, most fans have echoed the sentiment that his health must come first. With McFly and Busted pressing ahead, ticket holders can still expect a packed night of nostalgic hits, even as they hope to see Bourne back on stage in future.

