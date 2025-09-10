Skip to content
James McAvoy sucker punched at Toronto bar as the actor stays unfazed after shocking TIFF night

The X-Men star stayed calm and laughed off the incident while promoting his directorial debut California Schemin’.

James McAvoy Toronto TIFF incident

James McAvoy punched during night out in Toronto and reacts calmly while promoting directorial debut

Instagram/jamesmcavoyrealdeal
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 10, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Highlights:

  • James McAvoy was punched by a stranger at Charlotte’s Room bar in Toronto while attending TIFF.
  • The 46-year-old actor was in the city for the world premiere of his directorial debut, California Schemin’.
  • McAvoy remained calm after the incident and even laughed it off with staff and patrons.
  • The film follows the true story of Scottish rappers Silibil N’ Brains and their California disguise.

James McAvoy was unexpectedly attacked at a Toronto bar while in the city for the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), sources confirmed. The X-Men star, who was promoting his directorial debut California Schemin’, was reportedly struck by a man being escorted out of Charlotte’s Room bar. Despite the incident, McAvoy kept his composure, reflecting the actor’s calm and collected nature even in unexpected circumstances.

What happened when James McAvoy was attacked in Toronto?

On Monday night, McAvoy was enjoying a casual evening with producers of California Schemin’ when an intoxicated stranger allegedly punched him. According to sources, the man was being escorted out of the bar when the attack occurred, catching McAvoy off guard. Fortunately, the 46-year-old actor did not sustain serious injuries and stayed at the venue, engaging with staff and other patrons afterwards.

Why was James McAvoy in Toronto for TIFF?

The Glaswegian star was in Toronto to premiere his first film as a director, California Schemin’. The movie tells the true story of Scottish duo Silibil N’ Brains, who posed as Americans to pursue rap careers in the early 2000s. McAvoy has described the project as an exciting extension of his 30-year acting career, allowing him new creative tools to tell stories on-screen.


How did McAvoy respond to the attack?

Despite being caught off guard, McAvoy reportedly tried to calm the aggressor before bar staff intervened. A source close to the actor told PEOPLE that he “laughed off the incident” and continued chatting with patrons.


What is California Schemin’ about?

The film stars Samuel Bottomley and Seamus McLean Ross as Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, the duo behind Silibil N’ Brains. Based on the book Straight Outta Scotland, it chronicles their attempt to reinvent themselves as California rappers, including tours with Eminem and appearances on MTV. McAvoy has emphasised the film celebrates friendship, ambition, and audacious creativity while remaining rooted in Scottish culture.

california schemindirectorial debuttoronto international film festivaljames mcavoy

