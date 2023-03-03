Website Logo
  • Friday, March 03, 2023
Jameela visits Coventry to record Snapchat series on mental health

The series explores the actress’ personal wellness journey through new activities and perspectives in hopes to inspire other people on their own mental health journeys.

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular British actress and activist Jameela Jamil recently took on a new role as host of a Snapchat show centered on mental health and wellbeing.

Titled I Want To Get Better with Jameela Jamil, the series has been produced in collaboration with Alaska TV.

The series explores the actress’ personal wellness journey through new activities and perspectives in hopes to inspire other people on their own mental health journeys.

Talking about the same, she had earlier said, “I am really excited to partner with Snapchat and Alaska TV to release my own Snapchat show about mental health, a topic I’m deeply passionate about. In this show, I meet young people around the UK who are taking their mental health into their own hands. I hope their stories – combined with some of mine, as well as the lessons we have learned along the way – will help others take steps to improve their mental well-being.”

Jamil visited Coventry to shoot the latest episode of her Snapchat Show. It saw her travel down to Coventry to visit the Guardian Ballers, a young person’s mental health and basketball organisation based in the West Midlands.

She met with Courage Khumalo, one of the Guardian Ballers volunteers, as they discussed his struggles with anxiety and panic attacks. Courage spoke openly about his experience of having a panic attack while driving to work.

Jameela also shared her vivid account of her experience on a sidewalk with her dog. Courage explained how basketball, his ‘favourite sport’ helped him get out of the house and kickstarted his journey towards bettering his mental and emotional health.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

