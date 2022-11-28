Website Logo
  • Monday, November 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Jameela Jamil expresses interest in joining Star Wars and John Wick franchises: ‘That’s something that I’m praying for at night before I go to bed’

Currently seen in the new series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Jamil will serve as the narrator of the upcoming film The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for ReedPop)

By: Mohnish Singh

Jameela Jamil has proven her acting prowess time and again and the past few years have especially been terrific for her as she got to play pivotal parts in several big-ticket ventures, including Marvel Studios’ hit Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The actress made her MCU debut as the villain Titania in the Disney+ series and garnered excellent reviews for her performance. Her other prominent roles feature in such projects as Jurassic World, Star Trek, and the recently released Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin.

Speaking with Collider, Jamil recently revealed that now she wants to be a part of even more ambitious projects such as the Star Wars and John Wick franchises. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Yeah. After Star Trek, I was like, ‘Okay, so I have done Star Trek, DC, and Marvel. I am on my way to my nerd EGOT. I guess Star Wars is next. I have that in my sight.’ That’s something that I am praying for at night before I go to bed. That would be an amazing franchise to be able to join. And also, John Wick. Is that weird?” Jamil said.

During the interview, the actress also mentioned that she was “genuinely devastated” when she missed out on the opportunity of starring in the Fast and Furious franchise after hearing that it’s soon coming to its end.

“I was genuinely devastated when I found out they were making the final Fast and Furious movie because I had always wanted to be part of that, but I just did not get into the industry early enough. And so, John Wick is dead in my sight,” she added.

Currently seen in the new series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Peacock, Jameela Jamil will serve as the narrator of the upcoming film The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan shares pics of book-shaped bench at his home in honour of his father
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan calls his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon ‘The Golden Girl’
Entertainment
‘Baba’s fans would call me the next Irrfan Khan’: Babil Khan on feeling overwhelmed as…
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh unveils ‘Cirkus’ teaser, official trailer to be out on this date
Entertainment
Need to get away from films on taboo subjects, says Ayushmann Khurrana
Entertainment
Mandela helped me meet and sing with my idol Miriam Makeba: Usha Uthup
MUSIC
Yohani on trend of remaking old songs: ‘It’s a good way of making…
NEWS
Iran authorities bar Iranian filmmaker from coming to India for IFFI 2022: Reports
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan reveals he got ‘disturbing nights’ playing murderer dentist in Freddy: ‘My…
Entertainment
Action in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan choreographed by action director of Mission Impossible…
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on ‘boycott culture’ against Bollywood
Entertainment
‘Didn’t expect this from you’: Prakash Raj condemns Akshay Kumar for calling out…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW