Jagan Shakti to direct Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake starring John Abraham & Abhishek Bachchan

A couple of months ago, we reported that John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were set to reunite for the official remake of the super hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) 14 years after the release of their much-loved comic-caper Dostana (2008).

The latest we hear that filmmaker Jagan Shakti, who made his directorial debut with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Mission Mangal (2020), has come onboard to direct the remake. Reportedly, the filmmaker has already begun work on the script and pre-production of the film.

“Jagan is a fan of the original film and when he was approached to come on board as director of the Hindi remake, he jumped onto the opportunity. All this while, he was working on the prep work of the Akshay Kumar fronted, Mission Lion, but the same has been delayed for some reason, which gave Jagan the bandwidth to go ahead with the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. He is all charged up to take the film on floors around the month of July with the two leads,” a source in the know informs an online publication.







The source goes on to add that John Abraham, who is producing the remake under his production house JA Entertainment, will play the character of Biju Menon from the original whereas Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to step into the role which Malayalam superstar Prithviraj essayed.

“It is going to be an exciting face-off. Some tweaking has been made keeping the Hindi sensibilities in mind with respect to storytelling style and the run time, but rest, it is a perfect idea to bring John and Abhishek together. Even the idea behind the casting was to do an anti-thesis of what’s already done in Dostana,” the source concludes.

