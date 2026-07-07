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Former King Charles bodyguard Jag Khangura joins Trafalgar Strategy advisory board

Khangura said: “It is a real privilege to join the Trafalgar Strategy Advisory Board and combine my expertise and experience with the immense talent already delivering at a world-class level for their clients."

Jag Khangura

Khangura spent more than 30 years in service, most recently as protection team leader for King Charles and Queen Camilla, a role that included overseeing the royal couple's recent visit to the US.

Met Police
Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Jul 07, 2026
Eastern Eye

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JAG KHANGURA MVO, a former royalty protection officer who served as bodyguard to King Charles III, has joined the advisory board of global advisory firm Trafalgar Strategy, the company announced on Tuesday (7).

Khangura will lead the firm's India market strategy and work to strengthen links with south Asian diaspora businesses in Britain, drawing on his background in personal security, a statement said.

He spent more than 30 years in service, most recently as protection team leader for King Charles and Queen Camilla, a role that included overseeing the royal couple's recent visit to the US. He served for two decades as a protection officer within the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection command, working on the security teams of two serving prime ministers, a former prime minister, and King Charles during his time as Prince of Wales.

Khangura said: “It is a real privilege to join the Trafalgar Strategy Advisory Board and combine my expertise and experience with the immense talent already delivering at a world-class level for their clients."

Born in rural India, he moved to Britain at a young age. He played a role in security arrangements during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles.

Khangura was recognised with the Royal Victorian Order in June for his services to royalty and specialist protection in the King's Birthday Honours.

Giles Kenningham MBE, founding partner of Trafalgar Strategy, said: "Jag brings an exceptional mind with a track record that is second to none. He offers a completely different skillset to our team which, in an ever changing world, will be integral for our clients."

According to the statement, the firm's India expansion is led by partner Jonathan Badyal. The appointment follows the recent hiring of Ani Kaprekar as the firm's senior counsel for India.

Last year, founding partner Giles Kenningham was joined by Andrew MacDougall, Jonathan Badyal and Zoe Thorogood as partners, while the firm also opened an office in Dubai.

india business jag khangura king charles iii trafalgar strategy
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