Asian property expert joins Parliament restoration board

ASIAN property expert Manish Chande has been appointed to oversee the restoration of the Palace of Westminster, the historic home of the Houses of Parliament.



Chande, who has nearly four decades of experience in the property sector, joins the Restoration and Renewal Delivery Authority board as a non-executive director alongside Tom Sleigh, a statement said on Friday (8).

The authority is responsible for the restoration and renewal of the Palace of Westminster, which houses both the House of Commons and House of Lords.



Dr Simon Thurley CBE, who chairs the board, said the appointments would bring fresh thinking to the project. "Their different backgrounds and professional experience will strengthen our planning and oversight," he said.



Chande brings extensive property sector knowledge to the role. He is senior partner at Clearbell Capital, a London-based private real estate investment and advisory firm he co-founded.



His career spans around four decades in the property industry. He started as a trainee accountant in 1975 before moving into real estate work.



Chande has held senior positions at several major property companies. He was chief executive of Imry and Trillium, served on the main board of Land Securities plc, and led Mountgrange Capital as chief executive.



At Clearbell Capital, he focuses on UK property investments, particularly the renovation of listed buildings and projects involving complex planning requirements.



Notable projects in his career include converting St George's Hospital into the Lanesborough Hotel and overseeing the refurbishment of BBC's Portland Place headquarters while broadcasting continued.



Current projects include renovation work at The Sloane Club and The London Clinic, where he also serves as a trustee.



The Asian expert holds professional qualifications as both a chartered accountant and chartered surveyor. He became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1980 and a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in 2008.



He has served on various boards in both public and private sectors, including English Heritage, the Canal & River Trust, and National Car Parks. Outside work, Chande enjoys family holidays in South East Asia and the South of France.



The new appointments follow the departure of Anne McMeel and Professor Stephen Duckworth OBE from the board. The authority thanked both for their contributions during their time as directors.



Sleigh brings experience in public affairs, property, and cultural governance to complement Chande's property sector expertise, the statement added.

The Palace of Westminster restoration project aims to preserve the historic building for future generations while maintaining its role as the working home of Parliament.