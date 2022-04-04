Jadeja waiting for it to ‘click’ after dismal IPL start

Ravindra Jadeja, captain of Chennai Super Kings (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

By: Sarwar Alam

Ravindra Jadeja is refusing to panic after his captaincy of Indian Premier League titleholders Chennai Super Kings got off to the worst possible start with three straight losses.

The four-time IPL champions went down to Punjab Kings by 54 runs on Sunday to drop to ninth in the 10-team tournament’s standings.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as Chennai skipper two days before the new season, handing the leadership to all-rounder Jadeja, a left-handed batting and spin specialist.

“I have been preparing (for the role) since he (Dhoni) told me few months ago,” the 33-year-old Jadeja told reporters.

“Mentally I was ready to lead. I don’t have any pressure on me. I’m just backing my instinct and whatever thought comes in my mind, I always go with that.”

Jadeja, who admitted he had “huge shoes to fill” after he took over the job last month, said he was benefitting from the experienced Dhoni’s counsel.

“(He) gives his inputs. He’s such a vastly experienced captain and I think we are lucky to have such a great leader in our dressing room.”

Chennai will face bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday and Jadeja remains confident the team is just one win away from turning around their fortunes in the two-month-long tournament.

“In T20 cricket it’s just a matter of one win and that can get the momentum in our favour,” said Jadeja.

“We are searching for that win. We need to find our rhythm. It’s a pretty experienced side so everyone knows their game. It just needs to click.”