Website Logo
  • Monday, March 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

Jadeja hailed as great all-rounder after Test-winning exploits

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Ravindra Jadeja was hailed Monday as one of the world’s best all-rounders after his swashbuckling unbeaten 175 with the bat and nine-wicket haul with the ball propelled India to a first Test victory over Sri Lanka inside three days.

The left-hander’s match-defining knock in Mohali, his best in Tests, and figures of 5-41 and 4-46 with his left-arm spin saw Sri Lanka crushed by an innings and 222 runs on Sunday.

Former India pace bowler Irfan Pathan tweeted: “Best spin bowling all rounder? Certainly, no one comes close to @imjadeja at the moment!”

New captain Rohit Sharma said that Jadeja gave balance to the team with his array of skills.

“To me he is one of the top all-rounders,” Rohit said and added that he hoped to give him more batting opportunities.

Jadeja, 33, is currently third in the ICC rankings for Test all-rounders behind compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin and number one Jason Holder of the West Indies.

Back in 2008, Australian legend Shane Warne, who died suddenly on Friday aged 52, had called the rookie Jadeja a “rockstar” when they played together for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

“We were just coming out of our U19s and to share the dressing room with Warne was a huge thing,” Jadeja said, paying tribute to the leg-spinner who took 708 Test wickets. “He gave me a huge platform and post U19, it was a direct entry into the IPL.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted Sunday: “The ‘Rockstar’ as Warney named him is having some game in his memory… Fantastic.”

Former India batting great VVS Laxman, now head of the National Cricket Academy, said that Jadeja had been “spectacular with both bat and ball, proving once again why he is arguably the top all-rounder in the world.”

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said on social media: “Delighted to be able to see Jadeja play like that. With bat and ball. Now, rightfully, among the top all-rounders in the game across eras.”

India were 228-5 when Jadeja came to the crease. He stood unbeaten after guiding them a mammoth 578-8 declared during which he enjoyed partnerships of 104 with Rishabh Pant, 130 with Ashwin and an unbeaten 107 with Mohammed Shami.

It was the second Test hundred for the flamboyant left-hander, who is famous for his bat-twirling celebrations, though he has hit three first-class triple centuries, including a best of 331, batting at number four for his state side Saurashtra.

He has played 58 Tests for India since his debut in 2012, scoring 2,370 runs at an average of 36.46 and has 241 wickets including 10 five-wicket innings.

The match against Sri Lanka was ex-captain and batting superstar Virat Kohli’s 100th for India, but former opener Wasim Jaffer said it would now forever be known as “Jadeja’s Test”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Smith annoyed at missing hundred as first Test heads for draw
Sports
Ashwin overtakes Dev’s 434 Test wickets
Sports
Warne created magic but not the greatest spinner: Gavaskar
Sports
Rajasthan Royals pays ’emotional tribute’ to Warne
HEADLINE STORY
India declare on 574-8 against Sri Lanka; Jadeja hits 175
Sports
Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again
HEADLINE STORY
Sachin, Kohli hail Warne ‘the greatest’
Sports
Bangladesh name South African great Donald as bowling coach
Sports
Ton-up Imam-ul-Haq punishes faltering Australia in first Test
Sports
Kohli proud of playing 100 Tests in IPL era
HEADLINE STORY
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack
Sports
Kohli falls for 45 in 100th Test as Sri Lanka hit back
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kartik Aaryan wraps Mumbai schedule of Shehzada
Smith annoyed at missing hundred as first Test heads for…
Ashwin overtakes Dev’s 434 Test wickets
Jadeja hailed as great all-rounder after Test-winning exploits
Warne created magic but not the greatest spinner: Gavaskar
Modi’s party predicted to win key Indian state