Jacqueline Fernandez’s character details from Hollywood debut Women’s Stories out

By: Mohnish Singh

It is no secret that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up to make her Hollywood debut with an anthology film titled Women’s Stories. Consisting of six segments, the upcoming film has been directed by female directors from across the world and also features an all-female cast. Fernandez headlines Indian filmmaker Leena Yadav’s directorial Sharing A Ride, alongside transgender model Anjali Lama.

If fresh reports are to be believed, Jacqueline Fernandez plays the character of a cop in the anthology film. The actress had wrapped up the project in October 2020, before she commenced work on Tips Industries’ horror-comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. A major portion of the segment was shot in Mumbai including some sequences at CST police station.

Co-produced by Iervolino Entertainment and non-profit production company We Do It Together, Women’s Stories will see filmmakers Maria Sole Tognazzi, Lucia Puenzo and Catherine Hardwicke coming together to direct the anthology film which aims at showcasing the stories of women from different walks of life. The film also stars Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Leonor Varela, Margherita Buy, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Apart from Women’s Stories, Jacqueline Fernandez has several other interesting projects in her pocket. As mentioned before, she next stars in Bhoot Police which marks her foray into the horror-comedy zone. The actress will follow it up with filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited film Cirkus, also starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. She is also doing two back-to-back films with superstar Akshay Kumar, namely Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu. Buzz has it that the actress is set to reunite with superstar Salman Khan in the sequel to their 2014 blockbuster Kick.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.