Jackie Shroff celebrates 40 years of ‘Hero’

At the moment, Jackie is being lauded for his performance in Prime Video’s film Mast Mein Rehne Ka.

Actor Jackie Shroff (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

It’s a special day for veteran actor Jackie Shroff as his hit film Hero has completed 40 years on Saturday.

Celebrating his four-decade-long journey, Jackie took to Instagram and shared a video featuring memorable moments from the film.

“From Dust to Star…#Hero #40years,” he captioned the post.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Hero also starred Meenakshi Seshadri and late actors Amrish Puri, Shammi Kapoor, and Sanjeev Kumar.

Ghai also celebrated the 40th anniversary of Hero.

“Today celebrating 40 years of our HERO 1983 launched many of us –

– Banner as Mukta arts Pvt ltd

– Jackie Shroff and Meenaxi Sheshadri

– Saroj Khan and her first Filmfare award

– Singer RESHMA immortal song

– Singer Anuradha Podwal and Manhar Udhas

– Flute theme by Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Laxmikant Pyarelal

– Ran 75 weeks including in Chennai. Tamil Nadu

– Remakes of Hero in all south languages were super hit

– And finally, Mukta Arts ltd today

Congratulations to everyone connected with HERO today and yesterday. Feel blessed. ,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

Hero won hearts not only with its story but also with its music. Each and every song added to the charm of Hero, whether it was ‘Pyar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahin’, ‘Tu Mera Janu Hai’, or ‘Ding Dong Oh Baby Sing A Song’. The music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Of course, Jackie’s acting skills were commendable. The film turned him into an overnight star.

At the moment, Jackie is being lauded for his performance in Prime Video’s film Mast Mein Rehne Ka. In the film, he shares screen space with Neena Gupta.