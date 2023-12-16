Website Logo
  • Saturday, December 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Jackie Shroff celebrates 40 years of ‘Hero’

At the moment, Jackie is being lauded for his performance in Prime Video’s film Mast Mein Rehne Ka.

Actor Jackie Shroff (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

It’s a special day for veteran actor Jackie Shroff as his hit film Hero has completed 40 years on Saturday.

Celebrating his four-decade-long journey, Jackie took to Instagram and shared a video featuring memorable moments from the film.

“From Dust to Star…#Hero #40years,” he captioned the post.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Hero also starred Meenakshi Seshadri and late actors Amrish Puri, Shammi Kapoor, and Sanjeev Kumar.

Ghai also celebrated the 40th anniversary of Hero.

“Today celebrating 40 years of our HERO 1983 launched many of us –

– Banner as Mukta arts Pvt ltd

– Jackie Shroff and Meenaxi Sheshadri

– Saroj Khan and her first Filmfare award

–  Singer RESHMA immortal song

–  Singer Anuradha Podwal and Manhar Udhas

–  Flute theme by Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Laxmikant Pyarelal

– Ran 75 weeks including in Chennai. Tamil Nadu

– Remakes of Hero in all south languages were super hit

– And finally, Mukta Arts ltd today

Congratulations to everyone connected with HERO today and yesterday. Feel blessed. ,” he wrote.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

Hero won hearts not only with its story but also with its music. Each and every song added to the charm of Hero, whether it was ‘Pyar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahin’, ‘Tu Mera Janu Hai’, or ‘Ding Dong Oh Baby Sing A Song’. The music was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Of course, Jackie’s acting skills were commendable. The film turned him into an overnight star.

At the moment, Jackie is being lauded for his performance in Prime Video’s film Mast Mein Rehne Ka. In the film, he shares screen space with Neena Gupta.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shah Rukh performs pooja at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi
Entertainment
Karan, Kajol celebrate 22 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Entertainment
Shah Rukh visits Vaishno Devi shrine
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ raises £50 million globally
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra falls prey to deepfake
Entertainment
‘Girls Will Be Girls’ selected at Sundance Film Fest
Entertainment
Sunny Deol says viral ‘drunk’ video part of shooting
Entertainment
‘The Archies’: Abhishek welcomes nephew to the movies
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ nearing £50 million-mark
Bollywood News
‘The Archies’: Bachhans arrive in style at grand premiere
Bollywood News
‘Animal’ delivers biggest Monday of all time
Bollywood News
‘Housefull 5’: Akshay announces new release date
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW