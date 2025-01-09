Skip to content
US police officer responsible for Jaahnavi Kandula’s death fired

Kandula, 23, from Andhra Pradesh, died after being hit by a police vehicle driven by officer Kevin Dave (Photo credit: GoFundMe)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 09, 2025
A POLICE officer who struck and killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in January 2023 in the US's Seattle has been dismissed from the police department, according to officials.

Kandula, 23, from Andhra Pradesh, died after being hit by a police vehicle driven by officer Kevin Dave. The incident occurred on 23 January 2023, while Dave was responding to a report of a drug overdose. He was driving at 74 mph (119 km/h) at the time.

Kandula was thrown 100 feet upon being hit by the speeding patrol vehicle. Interim Seattle Police chief Sue Rahr announced that she had terminated Dave's employment following an investigation by the Seattle Office of Police Accountability, which determined that he had violated four department policies.

In an email to employees, Rahr stated: “I believe the officer did not intend to hurt anyone that night and that he was trying to get to a possible overdose victim as quickly as possible. However, I cannot accept the tragic consequences of his dangerous driving. His positive intent does not mitigate the poor decision that caused the loss of human life and brought discredit to the Seattle Police Department.”

The violations included failing to use emergency lights during the response and not ensuring the safe operation of the patrol vehicle, Rahr’s email noted.

This action follows the dismissal of another Seattle police officer, Daniel Auderer, for making insensitive comments about Kandula’s death. Bodycam footage had captured Auderer laughing after the crash and referring to Kandula’s life as having “limited value.”

The Consulate General of India in Seattle had been actively engaged with local authorities and law enforcement to seek justice for Kandula and her family.

In a February 2024 statement, the Consulate pledged ongoing support to ensure accountability in the case.

The Seattle Police Department faced public criticism after the incident and the subsequent comments from its officers. Chief Rahr emphasised the importance of upholding public trust and maintaining the department’s integrity in her decisions to terminate both officers.

The case was reviewed by the King County Prosecutor’s Office, which declined to pursue charges. It was then referred to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, where Dave was charged with second-degree negligent driving.

(With inputs from PTI)

andhra pradeshjaahnavi kandulajaahnavi kandula’s deathkevin daveseattle

