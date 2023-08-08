‘It’s very difficult for anyone to copy Lata didi’: Asha Bhosle

Bhosle is set to perform at the ‘Asha 90 Live Concert’ in Dubai.

Late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar (R) speaks with her sister Asha Bhosle (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is set to turn 90 in September. And guess what? She has a musical feast in store for her fans as her birthday gift to them.

Next month the “Chura Liya Hai Tumne” singer will perform at the ‘Asha 90 Live Concert’ in Dubai. Ahead of the concert, Asha Bhosle on Tuesday interacted with ANI.

From talking about her birthday plans to singing a few lines of her “Aaiye Meherbaan Baithiye Jane Jaan” song, Asha Bhosle was in a completely fun mood throughout the conversation.

She also recalled her fond memories with her Lata didi. She said, “We had a very good relationship, she was my elder sister, mother and a singer too. We used to respect her. No one had the courage to question her. We were afraid of her. She used to sing very well. It is very difficult for anyone to copy her.”

When she was asked about who is her favourite singer from the current lot, Asha Bhosle stated, “I like Sunidhi Chauhan. She can sing all kinds of songs. Very nice voice, she has a different voice. Everyone else copies Lata ji, she doesn’t. That sounds good to me.”

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema in her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards.

She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.