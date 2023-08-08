Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘It’s very difficult for anyone to copy Lata didi’: Asha Bhosle

Bhosle is set to perform at the ‘Asha 90 Live Concert’ in Dubai.

Late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar (R) speaks with her sister Asha Bhosle (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is set to turn 90 in September. And guess what? She has a musical feast in store for her fans as her birthday gift to them.

Next month the “Chura Liya Hai Tumne” singer will perform at the ‘Asha 90 Live Concert’ in Dubai. Ahead of the concert, Asha Bhosle on Tuesday interacted with ANI.

From talking about her birthday plans to singing a few lines of her “Aaiye Meherbaan Baithiye Jane Jaan” song, Asha Bhosle was in a completely fun mood throughout the conversation.

She also recalled her fond memories with her Lata didi. She said, “We had a very good relationship, she was my elder sister, mother and a singer too. We used to respect her. No one had the courage to question her. We were afraid of her. She used to sing very well. It is very difficult for anyone to copy her.”

When she was asked about who is her favourite singer from the current lot, Asha Bhosle stated, “I like Sunidhi Chauhan. She can sing all kinds of songs. Very nice voice, she has a different voice. Everyone else copies Lata ji, she doesn’t. That sounds good to me.”

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema in her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards.

She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ to open BFI London Film Festival
TELEVISION
Nikita Kanda, Adam Thomas confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023
NEWS
Nina Wadia recalls being asked for selfie while in labour
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar hints at third film in ‘Don’ franchise
Entertainment
Gal Gadot called my pregnancy great luck for ‘Heart of Stone’: Alia Bhatt
NEWS
Mira Nair, Siddharth Roy Kapur organise fundraiser for ‘Yeh Ballet’ star Achintya Bose
Entertainment
Trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s ‘Ghoomer’ out
Hollywood News
Birthday Special: Must-watch films directed by M Night Shyamalan
Entertainment
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ continues its great run overseas
FILM
Mahout couple in Oscar winner ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ sends legal notice to director
Entertainment
Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman: Sunny Deol on his ‘Gadar 2’ character
Entertainment
Ishaan Khatter on working with Nicole Kidman in ‘The Perfect Couple’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW