“It’s a delight to work with someone like Neeraj Pandey who is so clear,” Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Singh Story star Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular Bollywood star Aftab Shivdasani plays an important role in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s streaming show Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Singh Story (2021), a prequel to Special Ops (2020) which turned out to be a mega success on Disney+ Hotstar. The show also features award-winning actor Kay Kay Menon as the titular Himmat Singh, alongside Gautami Kapoor.

In a candid conversation with Eastern Eye, Shivdasani revealed why the trailer of Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Singh Story did not divulge much about his character, how he landed the role, the experience of filming during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, and the favourite part of working with a master storyteller like Neeraj Pandey.

The actor also opened about his most favourite London memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani)

As expected, the trailer of Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story looks very promising, but it does not reveal much about your character. Could you please tell us what do you play in the series without giving away much about the plot?

I cannot divulge more about the character because that’s the way it has been structured. There is a certain intrigue to it, which is why, I think, there is an attempt to not really say too much about it in the trailer. Unfortunately, I cannot divulge too many details, but I can tell you that it is a very interesting character, something that I have not done before. It has a great contribution to Himmat Singh’s life also.

How did you bag the role?

When I saw Special Ops (2020), I became a huge fan of the show just like everybody else. I sent a message to Neeraj sir, congratulating him and everybody associated with the show and telling him that it is such a fabulous show and if there is ever an opportunity, I would love to work with him. Coincidently, earlier in January this year, when he was casting for Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Singh Story, I got a call from his casting director telling me about it. Then we had a Zoom call as I was out of the country. He explained everything to me over the Zoom call, and that’s it. I was sold. I always wanted to work with him and what better than to work on a show which has been loved by one and all? It was pretty much kind of a no-brainer for me.

If not this, which other character would you have loved to play if given a chance?

None. This was the only character that I would play.

What was it like filming Season 2 during the pandemic?

It has been a challenge, but covid is something that we have to learn to co-exist with now. We obviously had to have all safety measures in place to work around it. It is going to be a reality for a long time, so one has to be careful about these things. At the same time, one’s livelihood cannot stop because it stopped for a really long time. So, we had to learn to co-exist. Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Singh Story had a lot of weathering to do in terms of protocols, safety measures, and hats off to Shital Bhatia sir and his entire team to make it so smooth for all of us. They were very, very careful about how they operated as a team and they made it that much more comfortable for us. But, yes, we had to take all precautions even if as we speak as we cannot let our guards down. And hopefully, we have come up with a product that will make all of us proud on 12th November.

How is the exponential growth of streaming media platforms going to change the landscape of filmmaking and storytelling?

First of all, with the influx of streaming media platforms, you have so many different kinds of stories being told. That will anyway change the landscaping of how films will be made in the future because people are watching those kinds of stories and loving it. We always believe in progression and never regression. So, there will be a certain difference in storytelling by default because of the changing trends and patterns. Whether any of them will eat into each other is something that I don’t know, but I do know that they can co-exist because the experience that you get in cinema is very different vis a viz an experience sitting at home and watching content on your phone, television or laptop. I think that they can co-exist, but the kind of stories that will be told and the way they will be told might change in the near future if it already hasn’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani)

What is your favourite part about working with a master storyteller like Neeraj Pandey?

I think it is his clarity. He is perhaps the clearest person I have met. He does so much of work on what he wants that he leaves really no room for any sort of confusion for an actor because everything is so perfectly designed in his head. He knows what kind of a performance he wants from his actor. And if it goes one degree up or one degree down, he knows how to tone it up and tone it down. And that is incredible for a filmmaker to have that kind of clarity and that is all because of the homework that he does. He works very hard on the writing-table. His writing is pretty much airtight, so he does not leave any scope for any sort of confusion or any sort of questions. There will be very, very extremely minor adjustments that one can do to enhance it. It is a delight to work with someone who is so clear. That’s how I would like to humbly encapsulate it.

Do you have a favourite memory from Season 2?

The whole thing is etched in my mind. There are so many moments I can think of. I cannot really think of just one. I think the whole experience is so memorable and so beautiful that I did not want to get over it. But the show goes on and we move on, but it is going to be a part of me forever.

If you could give your character any piece of advice, what would it be?

Just listen to Neeraj Pandey and don’t bother to improvise too much because he has got it perfectly designed.

Share with us your favourite London memories with Nin.

I guess it was when my daughter was born last year in July. The entire process of going through everything so smoothly in the healthcare system in London was amazing. I say so because it was in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic and just the way everything was done over there and then to see our wonder of joy to come out happy and healthy was the most wonderful thing. I have got tons of London memories but that one, I think, would top the list, for sure.

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Singh Story is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.