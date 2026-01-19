Italian designer Valentino, the designer who made red a symbol of glamour, dies at 93

Highlights

A giant of modern fashion

Italian designer Valentino Garavani, known worldwide simply as Valentino, has died at the age of 93. His foundation said he passed away peacefully at his Roman home, surrounded by family.

A towering figure in 20th-century fashion, Valentino stood alongside names like Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld. His designs were worn by some of the most famous women in the world, including Elizabeth Taylor, Nancy Reagan, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow.

He co-founded the Valentino fashion house in 1960, building it into one of the most recognizable luxury brands in the world.

Lying in state and funeral plans

The Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation said the designer will lie in state at Piazza Mignanelli between January 21 and 22.

His funeral will take place the following day at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs in Rome.

From Lombardy to Paris couture

Valentino was born in Lombardy in May 1932. At just 17, he moved to Paris to study at the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne.

He later worked with some of the great couture houses and designers of the time, including Jacques Fath, Balenciaga, Jean Dessès and Guy Laroche, before launching his own label.

His collections became known for their glamour — rich fabrics, bold shapes, and a style that celebrated luxury and elegance. Broad shoulders and dramatic silhouettes became part of his signature look.

The power of “Valentino red”

One of his most lasting contributions to fashion was the shade now known as “Valentino red,” inspired by a trip to Spain.

The color helped define the brand’s image and was made famous by the iconic “fiesta” dress. It became so closely tied to his identity that for his final collection in 2007, every model walked the runway in red for the finale.

Honors and legacy

In December 2023, Valentino received the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Fashion Awards, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

His legacy lives on through a fashion house that shaped decades of style — and through a vision of beauty that made red, romance and elegance timeless.