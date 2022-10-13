It was a misunderstanding: TJ Miller on his comments about ‘Deadpool’ set instance involving Ryan Reynolds

He further said that he has had problems in the past due to “not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be.”

Comedian T.J. Miller of ‘The Gorburger Show’ attends the Comedy Central Press Day on May 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

By: Melvin Samuel

American actor and comedian TJ Miller, who publicly expressed not wanting to ever work with his ‘Deadpool’ co-star Ryan Reynolds, has revealed that all is well between them and that they have cleared the air.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Wednesday, during Miller’s visit to SiriusXM’s ‘Jim Norton & Sam Roberts’, the co-host Jim Norton asked him about recently saying on the ‘Adam Carolla Show’ podcast that Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him one day on set. Referring to their on-set moment from years ago, Miller said, “It was a misunderstanding. So I emailed him back, and now it’s fine.”

Miller told Norton that Reynolds reached out to him about the podcast interview and that the two have since straightened things out.

He further said that he has had problems in the past due to “not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be.”

“It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly,” Miller continued, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

He added that media coverage didn’t emphasize the “complimentary things” he said about Reynolds, including that he finds him funny.

On the ‘Adam Carolla Show’ podcast Miler had described an awkward on-set moment between them while Reynolds was riffing as his filter-free Deadpool: “As the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, confirming that he had no plans to reprise his role as Weasel in ‘Deadpool 3’, he told Carolla that he loved Reynolds as a comedian but said the star appeared to have let the success of the first film get to his head and called him “kind of an insecure dude.”

(ANI)