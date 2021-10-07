Website Logo
  Thursday, October 07, 2021
Entertainment

“It is definitely happening,” Vijay Sethupathi on his next with Katrina Kaif

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

A lot has been written about filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s next directorial venture Merry Christmas. The film features Katrina Kaif and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Their unusual pairing seems to have become one of the major highlights of the film.

However, some recent reports suggested that the makers have decided to put the film into cold storage. Reacting to the reports, Sethupathi told a publication, “It is definitely happening. We will begin shooting at the end of December.”

So, what caused the delay in the filming of Merry Christmas? Well, it is nothing but the chock-a-block schedule of Sethupathi who currently has almost a dozen films on his platter. Having said that, the actor is quite thrilled about joining hands with Raghavan for the first time in his career. “Sriram Raghavan is a director I really admire and respect,” he said.

Merry Christmas will mark his first collaboration with Katrina Kaif as well. Reacting to working with the actress for the first time, he says, “I am happy with all my co-stars. They are all lovely people. I am sure Katrina will be a wonderful co-star.”

Talking about Sethupathi’s upcoming films, they include Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Viduthalai, and Vikram in Tamil. He also makes his Bollywood debut with Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar. The actor is also playing an important role in Raj and DK’s upcoming streaming show for Amazon Prime Video. It stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

