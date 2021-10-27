It has taken a few years for filmmakers to understand the new language of love: Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu Dassani (Photo credit: Dharmatic/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

One of the reasons romantic films are far and few between in Bollywood is because filmmakers have mostly been unable to sync with the evolving definition of love with today’s times, believes actor Abhimanyu Dassani.

In an interview with a newswire, Dassani said the reason could be attributed to not enough filmmakers getting the pulse of the modern-day romance, which has undergone a significant change.

“I feel there was a generational gap between filmmakers and the audience in terms of understanding what romance is. Because since technology has come into the foray, the kind of romance that happens, the language of it, the intention, duration, passion of it has shifted dimensions,” the actor, who will be next seen in the romantic drama Meenakshi Sundareshwar, said.

Dassani, 31, said it has taken a few years for the makers to understand the “new language of love” and how effectively they can communicate that to the audience. “That process, maybe in the last few years, hasn’t been explored because that hasn’t been understood. Romance can’t ever die. Love is a universal language. Most touching films or pieces of art are always in some way inspired by love,” he added.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Meenakshi Sundareshwar traces the journey of a young couple, played by Sanya Malhotra and Dassani in titular roles, who are in a long-distance marriage. As Sundareshwar, a simple engineer from Madurai who moves to Bengaluru for his new job immediately after his marriage to Meenakshi, Dassani found an opportunity to venture into something new after his 2018 debut with the actioner Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

For the Mumbai-born actor, channelising the innocence of a man from a small town was a challenge that he took upon with the film. “In this world full of chaos, it is nice to come across someone who’s pure, simple and easy to understand. But Sundareshwar is also like a duck in the water – looks really elegant on the surface, but underneath he is flapping his feet as wildly as he can. That’s the internal struggle that he is going through on a daily basis,” he explained.

This will be Dassani’s second release, after Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The actor also headlines the upcoming action romantic comedy Nikamma and Aankh Micholi. Meenakshi Sundareshwar, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, is slated to premiere on Netflix on November 5.

