Website Logo
  • Friday, October 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,339
Total Cases 33,766,707
Today's Fatalities 277
Today's Cases 26,727

Business

Issa brothers fail in bid to take over Caffè Nero

A branch of Caffe Nero in London (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BLACKBURN-BASED businessmen, Zuber Issa and his brother Mohsin’s attempt to take over Caffè Nero has effectively come to nought, as a high rejected a landlord’s challenge to restructure the coffeehouse company.

As the pandemic severely affected its business, Caffè Nero had sought creditors’ approval to enter company voluntary arrangement (CVA) under which its landlords would be paid 30 per cent of the rent it owed till November end 2020. The arrangement had approval from 90 per cent of the creditors.

However, EG Group, co-owned by the Issa brothers, filed a bid to take over the coffee house chain, offering to pay the full rent to the landlords. They sought the postponement of the CVA vote beyond the November 30 deadline to enable the creditors to consider their bid, filed a day before it.

Ronald Young, a landlord, believed to be supported by the brothers, challenged the CVA, saying it “unfairly prejudiced” his interest. He also alleged “material irregularity” in the decision-making process.

However, the high court on Wednesday (29) rejected Young’s petition challenging the CVA and found no merit in his allegation of irregularities.

It was not in the best interests of the creditors to postpone the CVA process, the court ruled.

Caffè Nero welcomed the verdict, saying the court “supported our position on all counts”.

“This was an unsolicited and unwelcome attempt to destabilise our business by the EG Group, who funded a single landlord to pursue the challenge. We look forward to managing our business without further disruption,” a Caffè Nero spokesman said.

Founded by Gerry Ford in 1997, Caffè Nero has more than 600 coffeehouses in the UK. The London-headquartered company also has operations in Ireland, Continental Europe and the US.

The Issa brothers, who own the Asda supermarket chain, recently acquired restaurant chain Leon in a reported £100 million deal. They also have KFC restaurants in their portfolio.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Defender row: Ineos urges JLR to end legal battle
HEADLINE STORY
No decision on Air India yet, India clarifies after reports that Tata emerged winner
Business
India-Australia to reach trade deal by end 2022
Business
US Indian author exposes the ‘hypocrisy of wokeism’
UK
Sanghera’s wealth soars as Oxford Nanopore makes stellar debut on bourse
UK
UK economy bounced back by more than thought in Q2 before slowdown
Business
India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal
UK
Hinduja group company ‘wins Brexit hotline contract’
INDIA
London-based entrepreneur to invest in India
US
Green card wastage: Apple’s Tim Cook writes to homeland security secretary
INTERNATIONAL
Vedanta, Zambia conflict: Liquidator arrested on money-laundering charges
HEADLINE STORY
Malawi fines Airtel $2.6 million for skimping on phone credit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
ISIS-K claims onus for Sikh physician’s killing in Pakistan
Liz Truss, Pakistan foreign minister discuss Afghan situation
Issa brothers fail in bid to take over Caffè Nero
Defender row: Ineos urges JLR to end legal battle
From Konda Polam to Rashmi Rocket to Bhramam, movies to…
India ‘slaps reciprocal travel curbs’ on Britons