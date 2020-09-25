Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rrahul Sudhir tests positive for COVID-19

After Shweta Tiwari, yet another television actor has contracted Coronavirus. We are talking about actor Rrahul Sudhir who has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor currently plays an important character on Colors’ popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Soon after his test results came positive for Coronavirus, the makers of his show decided to stall the shoot for testing of the entire cast and crew, fumigation, and sterilization of the studio.

Confirming his diagnosis, Rrahul wrote on Instagram, “Our TRP is 1.7 today. I cannot thank you guys enough. This means so much to me personally and to my entire crew. Yes, I am COVID-19 Positive. The symptoms are mild. I am under home quarantine and have isolated myself from my family. Your love and support mean so much to me. Please stay safe and keep watching Ishq Mein Marjawan (2) On Colors at 7 PM.”

The statement from the makers read, “Actor Rrahul Sudhir, who is an integral part of our television series Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and is receiving medical attention. As soon as the symptoms were detected, he has self-quarantined. As a precautionary measure, we have taken all necessary steps including temporary suspension of production for testing of the entire cast and crew, fumigation, and sterilization of the studio as per the morns immediately. Concerned authorities have been informed of the same. The safety of our talent and crew members is of utmost importance. We are fully committed to safeguarding everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

Produced by Beyond Dreams, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is the second season of Colors’ popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan (2017-19). In addition to Rrahul Sudhir, the show also features Vishal Vashishtha, Helly Shah, Madhurima Tulli, and Garima Rathore on its star cast.