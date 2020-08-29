Ishaan Khatter on his way to prove his versatility

Ishaan Khatter started his career with 2017 release Beyond the Clouds. The film was directed by the renowned filmmaker Majid Majidi and Ishaan had impressed one and all with his performance.

He later starred in 2018 release Dhadak which was a proper Bollywood potboiler. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film had romance, drama, dance, and everything that a moviegoer wants.

Well, for two years, we didn’t get to see Ishaan in a film, but the actor is now busy garnering praises for his performance in Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy. Ishaan plays the role of Maan in it. While talking about his character, earlier in an interview, he had stated, “My character functions on his own rhythm doesn’t care to bow down to convention. If he feels something is right, he will follow it. He is the black sheep of the family. His father is fighting against zamindari and wants his son to get involved and understand the value of things. But Maan is on his own journey. He is not careless but he is reckless. He is an unpredictable character.”

Now, next, we get to see him in Khaali Peeli. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago and it was quite good. The actor plays the role of a taxi driver in it and has very well got the Mumbaiya accent.

Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ishaan has movies like Phonebhoot and Pippa in his kitty. While the former is a horror-comedy, the latter is a war-drama in which he will be portraying the character of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

Well, Ishaan is surely a talent to watch out for and with such interesting and diverse projects lined up, we can say that the actor is on his way to prove his versatility.