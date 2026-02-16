Two Ipswich mosques to open Ramadan Iftar meals to ​people of all faiths

Highlights

Free Iftar meals open to everyone on 1 and 2 March at two Ipswich mosques.

Events include mosque tours, prayers and opportunity to ask questions about Islam.

Ramadan expected to begin on evening of 17 or 18 February depending on moon sighting.

Two mosques in Ipswich are opening their Ramadan Iftar meals to people of all faiths and none, welcoming the wider community to share in the Muslim tradition of breaking the daily fast together.

Ipswich Mosque on Bond Street will host its free community meal on Sunday 1 March, while the Shahjalal Islamic Centre and Masjid on Argyle Street will follow on Monday 2 March.

Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of either 17 or 18 February, depending on the sighting of a new crescent moon.

Tunu Miah, Ipswich Mosque's secretary, told BBC "The atmosphere is brilliant, we have people from all walks of life, other faiths, everyone is invited."

Ipswich Mosque, also known as the Suffolk Muslim Centre, described the event as "a community engagement event aimed to increase understanding among the communities and bring positive change."

Miah said the occasion was important for giving non-Muslims a reason to visit. "Many people haven't been to the mosque before, so we can show them what part it plays," he said.

The event includes a mosque tour, opportunity to ask questions, observing prayers and sharing a meal together. Visitors are asked to dress modestly. The fast is traditionally broken with dates and water before a meal is served.

Idris Ali of the Shahjalal Islamic Centre told BBC "Events like community iftars are important because they bring people together, encourage unity, and allow others to learn about and share in the values of Ramadan."

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, alongside declaration of faith, prayer, charity and pilgrimage. While the Quran requires Muslims to fast from sunrise to sunset, exceptions exist for those with medical conditions.