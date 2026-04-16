IPL 2026: Kohli returns as impact sub, Bengaluru beat Lucknow and go top

VIRAT KOHLI returned as an impact substitute and scored 49 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets on Wednesday to go top of the IPL table on net run-rate.

Chasing 147, Bengaluru reached the target with 29 balls to spare for their fourth win in five matches. They are level on points with Rajasthan Royals but lead the 10-team table on net run-rate.

Kohli, playing only as a batter due to a knee issue from the previous match, came in after sitting out the first innings. He gave Bengaluru a quick start despite Phil Salt falling for seven in the second over.

"I'm still not 100 percent. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now," Kohli said.

"I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off."

Kohli, who made 50 in the previous match, hit six fours off Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav and one six off Digvesh Rathi. He was caught in the deep off Avesh Khan and fell short of a half-century.

He is the leading run-scorer this season with 228 runs, including two half-centuries in five matches.

"The game has certainly changed," he said. "I'm trying my best. I think I've done okay so far in adapting. Early on, last two games, as I said, I haven't been at my best, but yeah, I'm always looking to push the bar."

Bengaluru lost two more wickets, including captain Rajat Patidar for 27, before Tim David and Romario Shepherd, both unbeaten on 14, took the team home.

Earlier, Lucknow were bowled out for 146 in 20 overs. Rasikh Salam took 4-24, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 3-27 and Josh Hazlewood 1-20.

Salam dismissed Aiden Markram for 12. Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant was hit on the elbow by a short ball from Hazlewood and retired hurt after facing three balls. He later returned but was caught by Salt off Kumar for one.

Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 40, but Lucknow struggled with the bat and suffered their third defeat in five matches.

"175 would've been competitive," said stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran. "But it's no secret we have been struggling with the bat the entire season and today we paid the price."