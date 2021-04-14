IPL 2021: Shahbaz, Maxwell shine in Bangalore’s six-run win

LEFT-ARM spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took three wickets and Glenn Maxwell scored a half-century in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s six-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2021 match in Chennai on Wednesday (14).

Put in to bat, Bangalore managed to score 149 for 8, riding on Maxwell’s 41-ball 59 before Shahbaz struck thrice in one over with the wickets of Manish Pandey (38), Jonny Bairstow (12) and Abdul Samad (0). Hyderabad could reach 143 for 9 in 20 overs.

The win has put Bangalore on the top of the table.

Starting the run-chase of a modest total, Hyderabad lost Wriddhiman Saha (1) cheaply. But skipper David Warner (54) and Pandey steadied things with Hyderabad cruising towards the target, needing 73 off the last 10 overs.

Kyle Jamieson struck the crucial blow in the 14th over by dismissing Warner, and the fortunes changed for Virat Kohli-led Bangalore.

With the pressure building up, Bairstow, Pandey and Samad going for the big hits fell to Shahbaz in the 17th over. Vijay Shankar (3) and Jason Holder (4) struggled to get going before getting out. Rashid Khan’s nine-ball 18 did inject some hope before he was run out.

Earlier, led by West Indian all-rounder Holder (3 for 30) and legspinner Rashid (2/18), Hyderabad put up a brilliant bowling display to restrict Bangalore.

For RCB, Maxwell was the top scorer, hitting five fours and three sixes with skipper Virat Kohli (33) Shahbaz (14) and Jamieson (12) chipping in with valuable contributions.

Bangalore were off to a steady start with openers Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (11) hitting a few boundaries.

However, Sunrisers didn’t have to wait long for their first breakthrough as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/30) in the third over removed Padikkal.

Shahbaz walked back after playing a quick cameo, with Bangalore at 47 for two. Maxwell started playing the big shots and smashed Shahbaz Nadeem (1 for 36) for two sixes and a four in the first three balls of the 11th over, with Kohli also hitting a boundary. The two stitched a 44-run partnership before Jason Holder got rid of Kohli.

With AB de Villiers (1) in the middle, Warner brought in Rashid, and the move worked.

The South African played the ball straight to Warner at covers before the spinner struck again, with the wicket of Washinton Sundar (8).