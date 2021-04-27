IPL 2021: Pant, Hetmyer knocks in vain as Bangalore seal thriller

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE are again back on top of the table with a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2021 match on Tuesday (27).

AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power Bangalore to 171 for 5 before their bowlers – Harshal Patel (2 for 37), Mohammed Siraj (1 for 44) Kyle Jamieson (1 for 32) were up to the task to restrict Delhi to 170 for 4.

Delhi needed 14 off the final over but fell agonisingly short despite Rishabh Pant (58 not out off 48)and Shimron Hetmyer (53 not out off 25) heroics.

Chasing 172, Delhi were 28 for 2 in 3.3 overs after Shikhar Dhawan (6) and Steve Smith (4) fell early to Kyle Jamieson and Siraj respectively. Just when Delhi were trying to consolidate with a stand, Harshal Patel removed Prithvi Shaw for 21.

With the run-rate mounting, Marcus Stoinis (22) and Pant looked to play the big shots and in the process the Australian allrounder fell. The new batsman Hetmyer got a reprieve when he was dropped on 15 by Devdutt Padikkal.

In the 18th over, Hetmyer hit Jamieson for three big sixes but at the end it was not enough to take Delhi through.

Earlier, Ishant Sharma (1 for 26), Axar Patel (1 for 33), Kagiso Rabada (1 for 38), Amit Mishra (1 for 27), Avesh Khan (1 for 24) picked a wicket each and did well to restrict Bangalore to 171 for 5. But it was de Villiers crucial 75 that made the difference.

The South African hit 22 runs off the last over bowled by Stoinis (0 for 23) that included three sixes. Rajat Patidar (31) and Glenn Maxwell (25) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

Put in to bat, openers Devdutt Padikkal (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) were off to a flying start, scoring 30 runs in 3.5 overs. But pacer Avesh Khan gave Delhi the first breakthrough, dismissing the Bangalore captain for 12 in the fourth over.

In the very next ball, Ishant, playing his first match of the season, got rid of an in-form Padikkal. With two new batsmen in the middle, Ishant bowled a wicket maiden to slow down things as Bangalore fetched 36 runs for the loss of two wickets in the Powerplay.