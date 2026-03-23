Investing in Gold through ETFs & mutual funds: A complete guide

Gold has been one of the most trusted assets for investment in India. In today’s times, you can invest in gold without having to purchase jewellery or coins, using modern financial tools such as ETFs and mutual funds.

Options like this make investment in gold easier, transparent and accessible. They enable investors to be involved in the movements of the gold prices without the inconvenience of having to worry about purity or storage issues.

In this blog, we will discuss how one can get investment exposure to Gold through ETFs and mutual funds.

What are Gold ETFs and how do they work?

Gold ETFs are exchange-traded funds which track the physical gold price. They can be bought and sold on the stock exchanges just like shares, and they indicate the real-time prices of gold.

A single unit of a Gold ETF represents a particular quantity of physical gold that the fund possesses, with a high degree of purity, which is typically measured in grams. Using their demat accounts, investors are able to buy and sell their units without the need to hold the physical gold.

In India, a popular example is Goldbees aka Nippon India ETF Gold BeES), where the ETF is backed by physical gold and intends to mirror market prices. This entails a low-cost and easy method of investing in the metal.

What are Gold mutual funds and how do they work?

Gold mutual funds invest in gold ETFs or gold assets. These funds do not need a demat account and can be bought directly as regular mutual funds.

These funds do not track gold prices directly but invest in units of gold ETFs. Their returns are thus tied to gold prices by the underlying ETF holdings.

They are suitable for investors who like systematic investment plans and wish to have exposure to gold without having to trade on exchanges. This makes them convenient for beginners.

Gold ETFs vs Gold mutual funds

Both investment options give exposure to gold, though they vary in structure and accessibility. A clear knowledge of the difference assists investors in making the appropriate choice.

Gold ETFs are traded like shares on exchanges, and they require a demat account. Gold mutual funds are bought like ordinary mutual funds that are not traded in the market.

ETFs tend to have a lower expense ratio, whereas mutual funds have the advantage of SIP investing and easy accessibility. Both are intended to represent the gold price over time.

Benefits of investing in Gold through ETFs and mutual funds

There are various benefits of investing in gold through financial instruments as compared to physical gold. These advantages make them a favourite among contemporary investors.

Storage or purity is not a concern because the fund holds physical gold.

Transparent pricing where performance is easily monitored.

Liquidity is higher than that of physical gold.

Economical due to reduced operational charges.

Easy and simplified investment procedure via exchanges or fund platforms.

Risks and limitations investors should know

Even though gold ETFs and mutual funds are convenient, they do not come without risks. Investors should know about these prior to investing.

The global economic changes can cause volatility in the price of gold.

Returns may fluctuate in the short term.

ETFs can be subject to tracking errors when compared to the actual gold prices.

Mutual funds can have other expense ratios.

Excessive investment in gold may decrease the total portfolio growth potential.

Conclusion

Gold is a precious asset in terms of diversification and long-term wealth preservation. Gold investing has become easier and more accessible to the contemporary investor through ETFs and mutual funds.

Each of the two enables investors to participate in gold price movements without having to own the actual gold. The decision between them is based on the convenience, cost, and investment preference. Gold investments made through financial instruments, with a balanced approach and a long-term perspective, are capable of maintaining portfolio stability and diversification.





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