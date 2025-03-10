International Yoga Festival 2025 kicks off with Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan

The International Yoga Festival 2025 commenced on Sunday (9) at Parmarth Niketan with a sacred Ganga Aarti ceremony on the banks of the holy Ganges. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the event, which also featured soulful kirtan performances and inspiring talks by spiritual leaders.
Inaugration Ceremony of International Yoga Day 2025Parmarth Niketan
The week-long festival, attended by participants from over 100 countries, focuses on yoga, meditation, and holistic well-being. This year’s edition emphasises mindfulness, global harmony, and the transformative power of yoga. The opening day set a serene tone for the event, which includes a diverse lineup of yoga sessions, workshops, and cultural programmes.
“This festival is a testament to India’s spiritual heritage and its role in promoting global unity,” said Chief Minister Dhami during his inaugural address.
Sacred Ganga Aarti ceremony on the banks of the holy GangesParmarth Niketan
Held annually in Rishikesh, often referred to as the yoga capital of the world, the event brings together renowned yoga masters, spiritual guides, and wellness practitioners. Parmarth Niketan, with its tranquil setting by the Ganges, provides an ideal venue for this global gathering.
The festival will run until 15 March 2025, offering attendees an opportunity to deepen their practice, connect with like-minded individuals, and experience India’s rich spiritual traditions.