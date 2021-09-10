Website Logo
  • Friday, September 10, 2021
HEADLINE STORY

International students in UK stimulate economic gains, says study

A single international student generates economic activity worth £390 in the UK each year. (iStock Image)

By: Eastern Eye Staff

A single international student in British universities generates economic activity worth £390 in the UK each year, a study published has said.

The study further adds that it rises to more than £700 for every inhabitant of London.

The international students, say about 272,000 of them who begun their university courses in 2018-19, would generate close to £26bn in net economic activity.

That means just 10 international students arriving from outside the EU will generate £1m of net economic impact during their studies.

The research showing the benefits from international students in the UK, was published by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) and Universities UK International (UUKI).

The figures come after analysis of the Uk economy from tuition fees and other spending done by each cohort of international students, including those from the EU.

Regions in the UK that are home to universities can see their local economy stimulated, and according to the study Sheffield Central benefits from nearly 3,000 students to the tune of £290m, and Nottingham South by £261m for each year from students’ economy.

The figures show that the economic benefits generated by international students far outweigh the costs to public services such as healthcare.

In 2015-16, 174,000 international students from outside the EU undertook their first year of study in the UK, and by 2018-19 the figure had risen to nearly 208,000.

The study showed that approximately £4.7bn worth of net impact originated with EU students, while the remaining £21.3bn was generated by students from outside the EU.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

