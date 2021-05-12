International Nurses Day: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra and other celebs thank the frontline warriors

By Murtuza Iqbal

Doctors and nurses are the true real-life heroes. During this difficult time of the pandemic, they have been working round to clock to save lives.

Today, it is International Nurses Day and many Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, and others have thanked all the nurses for working so hard.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay.”

When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 12, 2021

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Every day, while most of us are staying at home, nurses are working round the clock to keep us healthy. They have always been, and will continue to be, crucial to our well-being. Thank you to all the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives… Happy #InternationalNursesDay.”

Every day, while most of us are staying at home, nurses are working round the clock to keep us healthy. They have always been, and will continue to be, crucial to our well-being. Thank you to all the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives…

Happy #InternationalNursesDay 🙏🏼 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 12, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan posted on Twitter, “The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We’ll always be indebted to you all.”

The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We’ll always be indebted to you all🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/irnl2rua7E — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 12, 2021

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “In the past few days, I’ve come across news of nurses trying to uplift the spirit of their patients while they themselves are going through emotional & physical stress. My heartfelt gratitude to you all for everything that you’re doing for us #InternationalNursesDay.”

In the past few days, I’ve come across news of nurses trying to uplift the spirit of their patients while they themselves are going through emotional & physical stress. My heartfelt gratitude to you all for everything that you’re doing for us 🙏🏻 #InternationalNursesDay — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 12, 2021

Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, “Our nurses have bravely led the fight against Covid-19 from the front. Saluting your commitment, hardwork, efforts to save so many lives and improve recoveries in these trying circumstances. Your selfless service is forever unforgettable. Dil se thank you #InternationalNursesDay.”

Our nurses have bravely led the fight against Covid-19 from the front. Saluting your commitment, hardwork, efforts to save so many lives and improve recoveries in these trying circumstances. Your selfless service is forever unforgettable. Dil se thank you #InternationalNursesDay — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) May 12, 2021

Check out the tweets of other celebs here…

Thank you Nurses and medical attendants! You are our true heroes and sheroes. Today and everyday. 💙💙💙 #InternationalNursesDay

also marks the birth anniversary of #FlorenceNightingale — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 12, 2021