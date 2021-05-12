Trending Now

International Nurses Day: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra and other celebs thank the frontline warriors


Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Doctors and nurses are the true real-life heroes. During this difficult time of the pandemic, they have been working round to clock to save lives.

Today, it is International Nurses Day and many Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, and others have thanked all the nurses for working so hard.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay.”

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Every day, while most of us are staying at home, nurses are working round the clock to keep us healthy. They have always been, and will continue to be, crucial to our well-being. Thank you to all the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives… Happy #InternationalNursesDay.”

Abhishek Bachchan posted on Twitter, “The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We’ll always be indebted to you all.”

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “In the past few days, I’ve come across news of nurses trying to uplift the spirit of their patients while they themselves are going through emotional & physical stress. My heartfelt gratitude to you all for everything that you’re doing for us #InternationalNursesDay.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, “Our nurses have bravely led the fight against Covid-19 from the front. Saluting your commitment, hardwork, efforts to save so many lives and improve recoveries in these trying circumstances. Your selfless service is forever unforgettable. Dil se thank you #InternationalNursesDay.”

Check out the tweets of other celebs here…








Most Popular

Britons travelling abroad can use NHS app to prove vaccine status

India installs net across Ganges river to catch bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims

Modi to skip G7 meet in Britain due to coronavirus crisis

Radhe: Salman Khan apologises to cinema owners

Quick look at Asian-origin MPs in Labour shadow cabinet



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×