International Day of Happiness: Avika Gor shares what defines happiness for her

Gor is set to make her Bollywood debut with 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

Avika Gor

By: Mohnish Singh

They say laughter is the best medicine. On International Day of Happiness today, Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor, who makes her Bollywood debut with 1920: Horrors of the Heart, talks about what makes her happy and how she stays positive and motivated in life.

“My greatest strength is to forget the negatives people say and forgive them. It’s not easy to do that. I’ve seen a lot of people forgiving, but not forgetting. And that kind of ruins the day as that’s why they feel sad about a lot of things, and hold a lot of grudges towards people for a long time. I don’t think I’m capable of doing that. So there’s a lot of space in my heart for all the positives,” she says.

The actress continues, “I have zero regrets, zero negative emotions about anybody at all, no grudges, nothing. I think that is a big strength that I have and I just let things go easily. It adds much positivity to my life and makes me feel really happy at all times, and when I see myself being happy, I see my loved ones happy around me. Just to see that happiness float around me I want to continue doing what I do.”

Being happy is more important than being successful. “The process of it is way more important than being successful because if you are really happy and you know that, it reflects on your quality of work, then success just follows. That’s why I’m a true believer in something like that. So I do stand by it,” she adds.

Happiness is related to health and wellness. “They say that we should do things for ourselves, not just workwise but also health-wise, and stay fit. I think happiness is something that you know makes us feel good about ourselves and about our lives. So it is very important to have that mental peace and satisfaction to develop a healthy body,” she explains.