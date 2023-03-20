Website Logo
  • Monday, March 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

International Day of Happiness: Avika Gor shares what defines happiness for her

Gor is set to make her Bollywood debut with 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

Avika Gor

By: Mohnish Singh

They say laughter is the best medicine. On International Day of Happiness today, Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor, who makes her Bollywood debut with 1920: Horrors of the Heart, talks about what makes her happy and how she stays positive and motivated in life.

“My greatest strength is to forget the negatives people say and forgive them. It’s not easy to do that. I’ve seen a lot of people forgiving, but not forgetting. And that kind of ruins the day as that’s why they feel sad about a lot of things, and hold a lot of grudges towards people for a long time. I don’t think I’m capable of doing that. So there’s a lot of space in my heart for all the positives,” she says.

The actress continues, “I have zero regrets, zero negative emotions about anybody at all, no grudges, nothing. I think that is a big strength that I have and I just let things go easily. It adds much positivity to my life and makes me feel really happy at all times, and when I see myself being happy, I see my loved ones happy around me. Just to see that happiness float around me I want to continue doing what I do.”

Being happy is more important than being successful. “The process of it is way more important than being successful because if you are really happy and you know that, it reflects on your quality of work, then success just follows. That’s why I’m a true believer in something like that. So I do stand by it,” she adds.

Happiness is related to health and wellness. “They say that we should do things for ourselves, not just workwise but also health-wise, and stay fit. I think happiness is something that you know makes us feel good about ourselves and about our lives. So it is very important to have that mental peace and satisfaction to develop a healthy body,” she explains.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Police beef up Salman’s security post threat e-mail
FILM
Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj recalls meeting Rihanna after Oscar win
Hollywood News
M Night Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin to premiere on March 24
Hollywood News
‘I make my movies from my heart’: Shekhar Kapur on staying relevant for so long
TELEVISION
Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani reunite to star in Nauroz
NEWS
Kantara wins praise at UNHCR meet
INTERVIEWS
Yogesh Bhardwaj Interview: I am a very spiritual being
TELEVISION
Prosenjit Chatterjee’s character poster from Amazon Prime’s Jubilee unveiled
TELEVISION
Karan Kundrra opens up about his show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal being compared…
TELEVISION
Cast and creators of Happy Family Conditions Apply visit Ahmedabad
INTERVIEWS
Poster of Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed’s Indo-Pak cross-border series Barzakh unveiled
NEWS
Chiranjeevi and RRR star Ram Charan meet Amit Shah after Naatu Naatu wins…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW