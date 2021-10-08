Website Logo
  Friday, October 08, 2021
News

Interfaith event in Manchester commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary

The Interfaith service held in Manchester

By: Pramod Thomas

AN Interfaith service was held in Manchester on 2 October to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary.

The event started with a flower offering at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in front of the Manchester Cathedral.

The 9-foot bronze statue was a gift from the Kamani family in 2019 to commemorate Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary, organised by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, and unveiled by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji.

The service, which brought together representatives of Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Sikhism and Christianity, included recitals by the Yvonne Shelton Choir, dance and musical performances, readings by diverse faiths and speeches, a statement has said.

Book Cover Launch of Atmasiddhi ShastraOn the occasion, the cover of the book Atmasiddhi Shastra: Six Spiritual Truths of the Soul by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji comprising a commentary in English on Shrimad Rajchandraji’s Atmasiddhi Shastra, was also unveiled.

The global launch of the book on Amazon will happen on 21 October.

Manchester mayor Tommy Judge, high sheriff for Greater Manchester Diane Mary Hawkins, Nehru centre director Amish Tripathi, Manchester museum director Esme Ward, Manchester Cathedral dean Reverend Rogers Govender MBE, consul general of India Birmingham Dr Shashank Vikram, deputy lieutenant and CEO of Swiscot Group Vikas Shah, MP for Stockport Navendu Mishra, head of Kamani family office Alastair Cobley, and other government officials have participated in the event.

Prof Erinma Bell MBE, deputy lieutenant for the county of Greater Manchester, said: “It was very enlightening, interesting and soothing. I found the event peaceful and hopeful and got a feeling of the way Mahatma Gandhi was level headed, patient and calm. What inspired me the most was the book cover launch.”

Amish Tripathi said: “Atmasiddhi Shastra is universal wisdom for all faiths. All of us want peace and a sense of purpose. The book speaks of the core philosophy in a succinct and simple manner structured as a conversation.”

According to the statement, Atmasiddhi Shastra is a practical guidebook that makes universal spiritual wisdom accessible to every modern seeker.

For more details-www.atmasiddhishastra.com

With headquarters in India, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has over 100 centres worldwide including London, Manchester and Leicester in UK.

