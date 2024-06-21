25th anniversary at NYSE: Infosys to ring opening bell

Infosys was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1999 and has achieved a 15 per cent compound annual growth rate in market cap

Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to commemorate 25 years of being listed in the exchange.

By: Shajil Kumar

Indian software giant Infosys has been invited to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to commemorate 25 years of being listed in the exchange.

CEO Salil Parekh, along with CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and other key leaders from the company will ring the bell on Friday (21).

Expressing happiness over the invite, Parekh said, “For over four decades we have partnered with American businesses as they digitally transform to navigate their next. Today, we are enabling new pathways to move them forward – with expanded growth opportunities and enhanced productivity – into an AI-first future.”

Sanghrajka said Infosys has delivered 25 years of strong performance since US listing in 1999. The company has achieved a 22 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue and 15 per cent CAGR in market cap, he added.

“Today, we are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of our work in the United States and would like to thank all clients, employees, investors, and other stakeholders who have contributed to company’s success over the years,” Sanghrajka said.