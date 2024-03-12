Andrew Tate detained in Romania over UK sex offense charges

Tate is charged in a separate case in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women

Four women threatened Tate with a lawsuit in the English courts, accusing him of sexual assault (Photo: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Andrew Tate, a controversial influencer, and his brother Tristan have been apprehended in Romania in connection with sexual offense charges issued by UK authorities, according to Romanian police on Tuesday.

Romanian authorities executed “two European arrest warrants issued by the UK judicial authorities for the committing of sexual offenses, of exploitation of persons on the territory of the UK,” stated the police in a release.

A Bucharest court has ordered a 24-hour detention for the brothers, who are also facing separate charges in Romania related to human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women.

Tate, known for his self-described misogynistic stance and significant online presence, is currently awaiting trial in Romania. His spokesperson acknowledged the arrest and noted that the warrants were issued by Westminster Magistrates Court.

In June 2023, four women threatened Tate with a lawsuit in the English courts, accusing him of sexual assault. The alleged offences occurred between 2013 and 2016 when Tate was based in the UK. The women, represented by the UK law firm McCue Jury and Partners, detailed accusations, including violent rapes, serious physical assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Tate’s spokesperson emphasized that both Andrew and Tristan Tate “unequivocally deny all allegations and decry what they perceive as an exploitative use of the legal system.”

Tate was formerly a kickboxer, but recently he has been gaining fame for his controversial commentary, he has been expelled from various social media platforms and sparked concern from advocacy groups, parents, teachers, and counter-terrorism police.

Referred to as the “king of toxic masculinity,” Tate is influential among young males, associated with right-wing ideologies, and openly identifies as misogynistic and sexist.

