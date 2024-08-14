  • Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Inflation rises to 2.2 per cent, first increase in 2024

The ONS attributed the rise primarily to smaller decreases in gas and electricity prices compared to the same period last year.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) increased by 2.2 per cent over the 12 months to July, up from a 2.0-per cent rise in June. (Representational image: Getty)

By: EasternEye

THE ANNUAL inflation rate rose in July, marking the first increase this year, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) increased by 2.2 per cent over the 12 months to July, up from a 2.0-per cent rise in June, as reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS attributed the rise primarily to smaller decreases in gas and electricity prices compared to the same period last year.

Analysts believe that the faster pace of inflation might slow down the Bank of England’s ability to cut interest rates.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England reduced borrowing costs for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, following a decrease in UK inflation from four-decade highs to near its 2-percent target.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, commented that Wednesday’s data “may not alleviate the Bank’s concerns about persistent price pressures entirely,” and that it is “probably isn’t enough to prompt a back-to-back interest rate cut in September.”

However, Gregory also noted that she still expects the Bank of England to cut rates again later this year, potentially reducing its main interest rate from 5.0 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

Brian Niccol succeeds Laxman Narasimhan as Starbucks CEO
HEADLINE STORY

Unemployment falls to 4.2 per cent, wage growth slows
Business

Asda chairman urges Mohsin Issa to step back
Business

India’s market regulator denies bias in Adani probe
INDIA

Mahindra, China’s Shaanxi plan car plant in Gujarat
Business

Who will control what: Details of Adani’s £157bn succession plan
UK

Boohoo seeks to offload London office amid struggles
Business

Reliance Industries moves up to 86 on Fortune Global 500 list
Business

Cost efficiency and strong margins boost Vedanta’s Q1 profit by 36.5%
INDIA

India eases new property tax rules after middle class backlash
Business

Surat diamond firm announces 10-day shutdown amid global demand slump
Business

Will political turmoil in Bangladesh shift garment orders to India?
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Inflation Inflation rises to 2.2 per cent, first increase in 2024
More than 1,000 arrested after riots and racist attacks
police-watchdog-probes-officers Nottingham stabbings: Government pledges mental health reforms
Vinesh Phogat Verdict on Vinesh’s Olympics disqualification deferred to August 16
Labour MPs quit X, blame Musk for amplifying far-right voices
Red meat Study links haem iron in red meat to 26 per…