Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IndusInd Bank denies reports of strategic partner talks

Private lender dismisses reports of discussions with potential investors as shares surge over 3 per cent

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank expects to grow in line with India's banking sector next year

iStock
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 04, 2025
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • IndusInd Bank officially denies any ongoing discussions with strategic partners.
  • Shares jumped 3 percent to Rs 873 following initial reports of investor search.
  • Hinduja Group urges regulators to raise promoter stake cap from 15 to 40 percent.
IndusInd Bank on Thursday firmly denied reports suggesting the lender is in discussions to bring in a strategic partner, distancing itself from statements attributed to its top shareholder.

"There is no discussion of this nature underway with anyone in the bank," told the bank. The Economic Times had quoted Ashok Hinduja, chairman of IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), stating that the UK-based Hinduja Group was seeking a strategic partner with global expertise to acquire a minority stake.

The report sparked a sharp rally in IndusInd Bank shares, which rose more than 3 percent to Rs 873 (£7.28), reaching their highest level in nearly three weeks.

Despite the bank's denial, Hinduja maintained his position on regulatory reforms. He told the ET that private bank promoters should be allowed to hold stakes up to 40 per cent, arguing that capital restrictions harm institutional strength. "When licences were given in 1994, we were allowed to hold 40 per cent," he noted, questioning why the current cap stands at 15 percent.

The lender has been working to restore confidence following accounting discrepancies revealed earlier this year. IndusInd Bank expects to grow in line with India's banking sector next year, its chief executive told Reuters last month, following an organisational overhaul. The bank currently maintains a capital adequacy ratio exceeding 17 percent.

Hinduja expressed confidence in the bank's recovery under new managing director Rajiv Anand, stating the institution would "come back" within a few months or quarters. IIHL has outlined ambitious plans to expand its BFSI portfolio to $50 bn by 2030, including potential moves into general and life insurance segments.

IndusInd Bank shares have gained approximately 10 percent over the past month, though they remain down nearly 11 percent year-to-date.

hinduja groupprivate banksstrategic partnershipindusind bank

Related News

Gerry McGovern
Business

JLR design chief removed after 'woke' Jaguar backlash

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan
Business

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates
Business

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates

Mohsin Issa
Business

Asda sells 24 stores for £568m to tackle mounting debt pile

More For You

Reliance IPO

Bankers are proposing a valuation of as much as $170 bn for Jio

Getty Images

Reliance begins work for India's largest IPO

Highlights

  • Reliance Industries starts preparing draft prospectus for Jio Platforms listing.
  • Bankers propose valuation of up to $170 bn, surpassing rival Bharti Airtel's $140 bn.
  • IPO could raise $4.3 bn under new SEBI rules, potentially launching in first half of 2026.
Reliance Industries has begun work on an initial draft prospectus for the listing of Jio Platforms, in what is expected to be India's biggest-ever initial public offering, Bloomberg reported Thursday citing people familiar with the development.

The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate is informally speaking with banks to prepare a prospectus that it plans to file with the regulator as soon as possible, said the sources, who requested anonymity as the process remains private.

The draft prospectus filing and formal appointment of bankers will occur after new rules on Indian IPOs come into effect. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved reducing the minimum dilution in IPOs to as low as 2.5 per cent for companies with a post-issue market capitalisation above 5 trillion rupees ($55 bn), though the change has not yet been implemented.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us