Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224

Business

Indorama Ventures acquires CarbonLite’s PET recycling facility in Texas

FILE PHOTO: At the Indorama Ventures factory, flattened plastic bottles that have been steam cleaned are sorted by factory employees as they move along on a conveyer belt for processing (Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images).

By: ShilpaSharma

INDORAMA VENTURES LIMITED (IVL) has completed purchase of CarbonLite’s PET recycling facility in Dallas, Texas, in line with the company’s efforts to increase its operational capacity in the US.

The Dallas unit, which will now be named as Indorama Ventures Sustainable Recycling (IVSR), will complement the company’s existing PET and fibre businesses in the US.

The newly acquired site is one of the largest producers of food-grade recycled pellets (rPET) in the US and has a combined capacity of 92,000 tons per year.

It will recycle more than 3 billion PET plastic beverage bottles per year and will support more than 130 jobs directly, the company said.

The latest acquisition will augment Indorama Ventures’ US recycling capacity to 10 billion beverage bottles per year, thereby supporting its global target of recycling 50 billion bottles annually by 2025.

Indorama Ventures is listed in Thailand and Prakash Lohia, founder and chairman of the Indorama Corporation owns about one-third of the company.

The company entered the US PET market in 2003 and purchased Custom Polymers PET recycling facility in Alabama in 2019; as well as another site in California the same year.

“Dallas now joins Indorama Ventures recycling sites around the globe, dedicated to giving new life to post-consumer beverage bottles,” said D K Agarwal, CEO of combined PET, IOD and fibers business at Indorama Ventures.

“This recycling facility supports customer needs and consumer wants. We are delivering the infrastructure America needs to close the loop, enhancing our approach to sustainability with the Deja brand platform to build a circular economy for PET plastic beverage bottles,” said Yashovardhan Lohia, chief sustainability officer at Indorama Ventures.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
India approves £48.3 million allocation for research in defence sector
Business
China tried to warn US off supporting Quad, US president Biden reveals
Business
UK registers record rise in workers on payrolls in May
Business
Adani group rejects reports of foreign investors’ accounts freeze
Business
Boohoo chief may face investor fury at annual meet this week
Business
Graduates with work experience more employable, says survey
Business
Bangladesh prepares action plan to help businesses
Business
Watchdog recommends five years lobbying ban for ex-ministers
UK
No change expected in Furlough scheme withdrawal plan as lockdown set to delay
Business
G7 leaders adopt global infrastructure plan to counter China
UK
‘Zero-hour contracts trap BAME workers with worst pay, worst condition’
Business
Dominica high court denies bail to Mehul Choksi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Powerful lockdown poems for humanity
UK ministers to be advised against mass vaccination for children,…
RRR: Alia Bhatt to resume the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s…
Woman in her 40s fell to death near Durdle Door
Indian-origin author turns down an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday…
Exclusive: We hope Mayawati gives us tickets for 2022 UP…