Indoo Ki Jawani trailer: Think before you swipe right the next time on a dating app

Murtuza Iqbal







We have seen many films in Bollywood where the hero is Indian and the heroine is Pakistani, and vice versa. Giving a comedy twist to the concept of the cross-border love story, we now have Indoo Ki Jawani. The movie stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the lead roles, and Mallika Dua plays a pivotal character in the movie.

A couple of days ago, it was announced that Indoo Ki Jawani will hit the big screens on 11th December 2020, and today, the makers have released the trailer of the film.

Emmay Entertainment took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film. They posted, “Started with a right swipe, and now in a soup! Take a sneak peek into Indoo and Samar’s adventurous journey! #IndooKiJawani Trailer out now! Tune in! @kiaraaliaadvani @adityaseal @mallikadua @abirsenguptaa @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar @divyakhoslakumar #KrishanKumar @ashesinwind @ryanivanstephen @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @electricapplese #AAFilms.”







Indoo Ki Jawani revolves around a girl named Indoo who joins a dating app and swipes right to a guy who is from Pakistan, and due to some situation in the country, she thinks that he is a terrorist.

Well, the trailer of the movie is decent and there are a couple of scenes in it that will make you laugh out loud. Kiara is damn good in the trailer, and even Aditya impresses us. With a small appearance, Mallika Dua also leaves a mark.







The song Haseena Pagal Deewani has already created a storm and we now wait to hear other tracks of the film.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Indoo Ki Jawani is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar.





