IndiGo taps IATA chief William Walsh as CEO after abrupt leadership exit

IndiGo has appointed aviation veteran William Walsh as its next CEO, subject to approvals.

The move follows Pieter Elbers’ sudden exit after operational disruptions.

Walsh is expected to take charge by August 3 after stepping down from IATA.

IndiGo has named William Walsh, the current head of International Air Transport Association, as its next chief executive, marking a prominent leadership shift at the country’s largest airline.

The appointment, approved by the board of InterGlobe Aviation, comes weeks after the unexpected departure of Pieter Elbers on March 10. His exit followed months after widespread operational disruptions in December that had drawn regulatory scrutiny and public backlash.

Walsh is expected to step down from IATA by July 31 and take charge at IndiGo no later than August 3, subject to regulatory clearances.

A global operator steps in

Walsh, often known as Willie within the industry, brings decades of experience across some of the world’s largest airline groups. He has previously led British Airways and International Airlines Group, which owns carriers such as Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling.

His background spans roles as a pilot, chief operating officer and chief executive, making him one of the relatively few airline leaders with hands-on flying experience. He will also be among a small group of pilot-turned CEOs to head an Indian airline.

As CEO, Walsh is expected to oversee IndiGo’s overall strategy, including improving operational reliability, expanding its network and refining its commercial approach as the airline pushes into its next growth phase.

IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia described Walsh as an “iconic and accomplished aviation leader”, as quoted in a news report, adding that his global perspective and operational depth make him well suited for the role.

Timing signals a bigger shift

The timing of the appointment suggests IndiGo may be looking for steadier hands as it navigates a more complex phase of expansion. The airline has been scaling up aggressively, even as it deals with operational challenges and increasing competition in both domestic and international markets.

Walsh, known for his direct style during his tenure at IATA, reportedly said he was “delighted” to take on the role, pointing to IndiGo’s “strong foundation” and “exceptional reputation”. He also noted that the aviation landscape is evolving rapidly and that the airline is well positioned to remain at the forefront of that change.

The leadership change also comes alongside other senior-level adjustments. On March 23, IndiGo appointed Aloke Singh as its chief strategy officer, signalling a broader reshuffle at the top.

Whether Walsh’s appointment marks a deeper operational reset or simply a continuation of IndiGo’s existing strategy may become clearer once he takes charge in August. For now, the airline appears to be betting on global experience to navigate its next stretch of growth.