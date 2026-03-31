Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IndiGo taps IATA chief William Walsh as CEO after abrupt leadership exit

Airline turns to global veteran as it looks to steady operations and scale up

IndiGo

IndiGo taps IATA chief William Walsh as CEO after abrupt leadership exit

Reuters
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseMar 31, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

See Full Bio
  • IndiGo has appointed aviation veteran William Walsh as its next CEO, subject to approvals.
  • The move follows Pieter Elbers’ sudden exit after operational disruptions.
  • Walsh is expected to take charge by August 3 after stepping down from IATA.

IndiGo has named William Walsh, the current head of International Air Transport Association, as its next chief executive, marking a prominent leadership shift at the country’s largest airline.

The appointment, approved by the board of InterGlobe Aviation, comes weeks after the unexpected departure of Pieter Elbers on March 10. His exit followed months after widespread operational disruptions in December that had drawn regulatory scrutiny and public backlash.

Walsh is expected to step down from IATA by July 31 and take charge at IndiGo no later than August 3, subject to regulatory clearances.

A global operator steps in

Walsh, often known as Willie within the industry, brings decades of experience across some of the world’s largest airline groups. He has previously led British Airways and International Airlines Group, which owns carriers such as Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling.

His background spans roles as a pilot, chief operating officer and chief executive, making him one of the relatively few airline leaders with hands-on flying experience. He will also be among a small group of pilot-turned CEOs to head an Indian airline.

As CEO, Walsh is expected to oversee IndiGo’s overall strategy, including improving operational reliability, expanding its network and refining its commercial approach as the airline pushes into its next growth phase.

IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia described Walsh as an “iconic and accomplished aviation leader”, as quoted in a news report, adding that his global perspective and operational depth make him well suited for the role.

Timing signals a bigger shift

The timing of the appointment suggests IndiGo may be looking for steadier hands as it navigates a more complex phase of expansion. The airline has been scaling up aggressively, even as it deals with operational challenges and increasing competition in both domestic and international markets.

Walsh, known for his direct style during his tenure at IATA, reportedly said he was “delighted” to take on the role, pointing to IndiGo’s “strong foundation” and “exceptional reputation”. He also noted that the aviation landscape is evolving rapidly and that the airline is well positioned to remain at the forefront of that change.

The leadership change also comes alongside other senior-level adjustments. On March 23, IndiGo appointed Aloke Singh as its chief strategy officer, signalling a broader reshuffle at the top.

Whether Walsh’s appointment marks a deeper operational reset or simply a continuation of IndiGo’s existing strategy may become clearer once he takes charge in August. For now, the airline appears to be betting on global experience to navigate its next stretch of growth.

indigo ceo william walshindigo leadership changeiata chief william walshairline ceo appointmentindigo ceo

Related News

Seema-Malhotra-ethnicity-pay-gap
Featured

Big firms to report ethnicity and disability pay gaps under new law

Jaguar-Land-Rover
Business

Jaguar Land Rover halts Range Rover production

BR-Shetty-nmc-health
Business

NMC Health founder faces trial over alleged $5.4bn fraud

Rachel Reeves
Business

Budget changes bring relief and clarity for family firms

Jaswinder Gahunia, Shivani Taparia and Shashi Prashad

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us